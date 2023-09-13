*NSYNC Embarrasses Themselves On 2023 VMAs Stage With Sleazy Car Salesman Suits

*NSYNC is back as a quintet after what seemed like forever, but the outfits they chose for their reunion? Let's just say that they were not living up to their name at the 2023 Video Music Awards, with their overall ensemble not being ... in sync.

After months of speculation, Justin Timberlake, JC Chasez, Lance Bass, Chris Kirkpatrick, and Joey Fatone reunited as a five-piece on stage, their first appearance at the award show since 2013. That's a whole decade! They performed together as part of Timberlake's Video Vanguard Award tribute then, but this time around, the band rolled up to present the Best Pop Award. The Moon Man they brought out went to Taylor Swift, which is quite ironic considering how none of the boys appeared to have had their suits tailored.

The boy band members no longer look like direct descendants of Guy Fieri as they sometimes did in their heyday, but the suits — as Gen Z would say — are simply not giving. It's either they deliberately wanted to give off a car salesman vibe or leave the impression that they moonlight as public defenders. Whatever it was, it's time to say bye bye bye to those outfits.

However, if there's one person who had zero qualms about *NSYNC getting their outfits from Suit Supply (probably), it's Swift herself — and pretty much every boy band fan in the audience.