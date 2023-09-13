Megan Thee Stallion Seemingly Tells Off Justin Timberlake At 2023 VMAs & The Clip Is SO Satisfying

It's not the MTV Video Music Awards if there are no celebrities beefing backstage, and at the 2023 VMAs, it was Megan Thee Stallion and Justin Timberlake's turn to duke it out — sort of.

The annual awards show has had its fair share of celebrity-fueled scuffles over the years, with the Conor McGregor and Machine Gun Kelly fight being the most notable one in recent memory. The UCF star and "Bad Things" singer got into a brawl on the red carpet of the 2021 VMAs after MGK reportedly refused to take a photo with the athlete, but McGregor insisted that "absolutely nothing happened." He told Entertainment Tonight: "I certainly don't fight little vanilla boy rappers. I don't even know the guy. I don't know anything about him, except that he's with Megan Fox." Ouch, touché!

As for Megan and Timberlake, the "Sweetest Pie" rapper seemed to have verbally lashed out at the "Trolls" star backstage for unknown reasons. In the viral video going around on Twitter, Timberlake was seen walking past Megan and greeting her, only for Megan to come out swinging with her words, pointing fingers and all. But according to sources (or their PR teams, maybe), all is good between the two. Megan was simply excited to see the *NSYNC member.