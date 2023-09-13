Did Elon Musk Date Cameron Diaz? A Look At The Wild Romance Rumors

When it comes to Elon Musk, one thing you can guarantee is that you can't guarantee anything. There's many a shady side to Musk, from his questionable social media interactions to his burning desire to self-populate the world and then jet off and start his own mini-Musk colony to his surprise ex-girlfriends and his long list of baby mommas. Musk has even reportedly dated Cameron Diaz. Say what?! Now, that's what you call wild romance rumors.

When you think of a match made in heaven, the entrepreneur and the actor aren't the first couple that springs to mind. But then, in fairness, whoever envisioned Benji Madden's shock marriage to Diaz? Still, Musk would be taking it to a whole other stratosphere, quite literally, if he ever achieves his dream of life on Mars. However, the billionaire is a dark horse; take Musk's relationship with Amber Heard, which was center stage during her Johnny Depp trainwreck libel trial.

Musk told Rolling Stone that he was under a lot of emotional stress after Heard unceremoniously dumped him. "I was really in love, and it hurt bad," a tearful Musk admitted. So, we know he has a thing for beautiful blonde actors, but what about Diaz? Before marrying Madden, she'd always sworn she'd never have kids, which would have thrown a spanner in Musk's intergalactic domination plans.

"To have lives besides your own that you are responsible for — I didn't take that on," Diaz told Esquire in 2014. Well, try 10 of them.