Benji Madden's 'One Real Challenge' In His Marriage To Cameron Diaz Isn't What You Think

Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz aren't exactly a couple who like to live their relationship in the public eye. The twosome have actually kept things very under the radar over the years, barely even acknowledging that they were dating prior to getting married in January 2015. Things have been equally hush, hush since then, including when the twosome became parents. Diaz confirmed the birth of their first child in January 2020 in an Instagram post that since appears to have been removed.

She confirmed her name, Raddix Madden, and explained on behalf of herself and her husband that the little girl had "completely captured our hearts and completed our family" (via Us Weekly). Of course, privacy also came into play, as former actor Diaz added, "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!!" And stick to their guns they did, as we're still yet to see that bundle of joy!

It's the Good Charlotte rocker's turn now though as Madden is making a rare public reference to their love as he opened up about their marriage on their wedding anniversary, sharing a "challenge" they face in their relationship that might just surprise you.