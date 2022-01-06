Benji Madden's 'One Real Challenge' In His Marriage To Cameron Diaz Isn't What You Think
Benji Madden and Cameron Diaz aren't exactly a couple who like to live their relationship in the public eye. The twosome have actually kept things very under the radar over the years, barely even acknowledging that they were dating prior to getting married in January 2015. Things have been equally hush, hush since then, including when the twosome became parents. Diaz confirmed the birth of their first child in January 2020 in an Instagram post that since appears to have been removed.
She confirmed her name, Raddix Madden, and explained on behalf of herself and her husband that the little girl had "completely captured our hearts and completed our family" (via Us Weekly). Of course, privacy also came into play, as former actor Diaz added, "While we are overjoyed to share this news, we also feel a strong instinct to protect our little one's privacy. So we won't be posting pictures or sharing any more details, other than the fact that she is really really cute!!" And stick to their guns they did, as we're still yet to see that bundle of joy!
It's the Good Charlotte rocker's turn now though as Madden is making a rare public reference to their love as he opened up about their marriage on their wedding anniversary, sharing a "challenge" they face in their relationship that might just surprise you.
Benji Madden's time issues
Romantic Benji Madden celebrated his and Cameron Diaz's seventh wedding anniversary on Instagram with a sweet tribute. In it, he admitted he's "always dreamed of having a family like this" that's "happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional equally filled with passion and depth," before sharing "the only real challenge" they face.
While some might think an A-List couple like this might have issues related to constant travel or spending too much time apart while they're working on different projects or touring, that's not the case here. Instead, Madden pulled at our heartstrings as he shared their problem "is making time go slower cause life goes by fast in the happy lane." Aww!
The post was a painting of a leopard, and got Diaz's attention. "[Red heart] YOU MORE AND MORE EVERYDAY. Happy, peaceful, consistent, loyal and unconditional. Passionate and deep = OUR LOVE[.] LOVE YOU FOREVER AND ALWAYS," she commented.
Diaz doesn't appear to have shared her own anniversary Instagram post (she's so private her husband and daughter don't even appear on her grid!) though she's opened up about her marriage before. "I just learned so much about myself. I didn't know these things. I would have never known them if I didn't have my husband to help me,'" she gushed on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show" in 2017. She added she was "just so grateful" and "couldn't do it without my husband, and I couldn't do it with anybody else except him." Adorable!