Megan Thee Stallion And Justin Timberlake Squash Feud Rumors With One Simple Video

Megan Thee Stallion is saying "Bye Bye Bye" to all the rumors that she and Justin Timberlake are feuding. The MTV Video Music Awards are known for creating iconic celebrity-on-celebrity drama, from Kanye "Ye" West infamously storming the stage during Taylor Swift's acceptance speech in 2009 to Nicki Minaj telling Miley Cyrus, "What's good?" in 2015, per Cosmopolitan. There's never a shortage of drama when the VMAs are on, and the 2023 awards were no different.

There were a lot of moments during the VMAs that people couldn't stop talking about, but one took the world by storm. To give fans more of a feel that they were at the show, the VMAs had cameras on specific celebrities and even backstage. Although these cameras didn't air live, people found these way more entertaining than the actual show at some points. Fans were living for the backstage camera, especially when Megan spoke to Timberlake. A video went viral of the two after their interaction backstage, not because it was exciting to see two big celebrities, but because it seemed like Megan was arguing with Timberlake.

In the video, Timberlake leans over amongst a crowd to tell Megan something, but the "Savage" rapper's expression quickly changes. She seemingly looks angry and starts moving her hands in a way that had many people believe she was telling him off. Immediately, this video went viral, and people quickly suggested the two had some serious beef, but that doesn't seem to be true.