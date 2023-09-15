What Martin Lawrence Really Blames For His '90s Sitcom Ending

In hindsight, many of the '90s TV shows we enjoyed in the past are problematic when viewed under a modern lens. Widely beloved series like "Friends" and "Married...With Children" probably wouldn't have been as popular if they were made today, much less considered for development. There are a few exceptions, of course, one of which is Martin Lawrence's titular sitcom "Martin."

"Martin" doesn't have as many accolades as, say, "Frasier" or "Murphy Brown," but it's just as iconic. While it was initially ridiculed for having vulgar themes, it still resonated with audiences thanks to its celebration of black culture. "We got to be who we were at that time. And it was also told from a different perspective that had never been told before," actor Carl Anthony Payne II said in the reunion special. "This was a show about young Black love and his friends and how you navigate things." The cast didn't even realize that their show resonated with audiences until much later. Tisha Campbell told The Washington Post that they just wanted viewers to have a good time. "We were there to feed our families and have a good show and make people laugh," she said.

While "Martin" achieved the level of reference other shows can only dream about, it ended quite prematurely, at least from the perspective of fans. It only lasted five seasons, with many speculating that it was canceled due to the legal battle between Lawrence and Campbell. However, according to Lawrence, the show simply ran its course.