Why Elon Musk's Living Situation Is So Strange

There's no disputing that Elon Musk is unique. He thinks outside the box, acts in ways that bewilder onlookers, and lives his life in a manner many view as unconventional. So, it's hardly surprising that Musk's living situation is so strange because, of course, it is.

There's fierce debate over whether Musk is a genius or a fool. Sometimes, there's a fine line between the two, or it's simply a matter of perception. The Los Angeles Times plumps for fool — and possible psychopath. They cite his refusal to learn from mistakes, his willingness to propagate false narratives to achieve cult-like status, and Musk's short-lived time as Twitter CEO. "He may have looked like a business genius before now, but at the moment, the only thing he has accomplished with Twitter is to make himself look stupid," the Times opines.

Well, idiot or not, when you consider how rich Musk is, how stupid can he possibly be? According to Forbes' real-time billionaire list, Musk ranks behind Jeff Besos and Larry Ellison as third most affluent in the world with an estimated $2.3 billion fortune and rising. Still, given Musk's staggering net worth, you've got to ask, what's with his living situation? Per Insider, Besos is the 24th largest landowner in the USA, with 420,000 acres of land. But Musk? Well, Forbes reports that he rents a 400 sq-foot studio in Boca Chica, Texas. Okay, prices are steep in the 78520, but surely Musk could stretch to a one-bedroom?