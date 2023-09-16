How Does Max Joseph Feel About His Catfish Replacement Kamie Crawford?

Nev Schulman and Max Joseph were like the Batman and Robin of reality TV fake internet investigators. Their show, "Catfish," has been a smash hit for MTV since it first aired in 2012, and it's now in its eighth season. The cohosts made such a tight duo that many wondered if the series would survive after Joseph left "Catfish." Still, the show must go on, as they say in Hollywood, and Schulman soon had a new Robin by his side. So, how does Max Joseph feel about his "Catfish" replacement Kamie Crawford?

Schulman and Joseph working together was always in the stars. The two told Female First that they were childhood friends with a slew of shared interests, so it was a no-brainer that Schulman would call on his bro to work on "Catfish" after it was transformed from a documentary into a TV show.

"I grew up with Nev and his older brother, Rel, and we've known each other since we were like 14. We've always talked about making films together, and we've collaborated in the last couple of years," Joseph explained. "Nev and I set up [the 'Catfish' pilot] and had a really fun week doing it. It was kind of on a lark, but low and behold, the pilot turned out to be really good," he continued. Schulman and Joseph cohosted seven seasons of the show, and their chemistry was palpable. So, when Joseph exited, he left pretty big shoes to fill. Enter Kamie Crawford.