Brian Laundrie's Text To A Friend After Murdering Gabby Petito Is Just Sickening

A series of texts that Brian Laundrie – YouTube star Gabby Petito's ex-boyfriend who took responsibility for her death — sent to a friend after their supposed road trip reveals that he was initially planning on distancing himself from his crime.

It was in September 2021 when authorities discovered Petito's remains in a forest in Wyoming. According to a coroner, her death was caused by strangulation. She and Laundrie embarked on a cross-country road trip in July 2021, but only Laundrie returned home. He refused to say where Petito was, prompting a massive search, with the case gaining national media attention. Weeks after his return, he, too, disappeared. In October 2021, his corpse was found in a park in Florida, and an autopsy revealed that Laundrie died by suicide from a self-inflicted gunshot wound. Per the FBI, a notebook discovered near his remains contained a confession that he killed Petito. "A review of the notebook revealed written statements by Mr. Laundrie claiming responsibility for Ms. Petito's death," they said in a press release. What's more, weeks before Petito's death, the pair were pulled over by cops in Utah, who then reported that the two had "engaged in some sort of altercation," leaving her "confused and emotional" (via CNN).

Now, two years after Petito's death, text messages that Laundrie sent to a friend named Ben show that he had lied about the true nature of his road trip with Petito.