The Young And The Restless' Eric Braeden Has A History Of Celebrity Feuds

Don't mess with Eric Braeden, whether that's on-screen or in real life. Braeden has starred as the iconic Victor Newman on the soap "The Young and The Restless" for over four decades. Victor Newman is a fierce protector of the ones he loves, and if you're one of his enemies, it doesn't tend to end well. It seems like Braeden may have picked up a couple of Victor Newman's cutthroat qualities because he has had several feuds with some big celebrities throughout the years.

It seems surprising, especially because many of his cast mates have gushed about the actor. Joshua Murrow, who plays Braeden's son Nick Newman on the show, has had nothing but nice things to say about his on-screen dad. He told Soap Opera Digest, "Any scenes I have with Eric are ones I really cannot wait to tell because he is an absolute legend. I mean, we throw that word around a lot, but my respect for him knows no bounds. He's a true actor and cares so much about this job and his character and everything else." Murrow has vouched for Braeden's character, and while he makes him sound like a stand-up guy, others would not agree.

It turns out the "Y&R" actor has ruffled some feathers with several people in the entertainment industry.