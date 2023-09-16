Steve Harvey Fiercely Backs Wife Marjorie After Homewrecker Accustions

Steve Harvey released a statement defending his wife Marjorie from recent infidelity rumors. Since tying the knot in 2007, their wholesome love story has become one for the ages. "Marjorie changed the way I existed. I'd never been in a healthy adult relationship. I'd never been loyal, I'd never been fully respected," Harvey admitted to People in 2012. In the same interview, Marjorie echoed similar sentiments, describing the comedian as one of her best friends and someone she could truly talk to.

While the lovebirds have presented a solid and romantic front over the years, Majorie's fidelity came into question on social media. In August, rumors circulated that Marjorie cheated on Harvey with their bodyguard and chef, per the Los Angeles Times. Shortly after the speculation made waves, the "Kings of Comedy" star shut the rumors down at Invest Fest 2023. "Before I get started, just let me say, I'm fine. Marriage is fine," he said in a TikTok video. "I don't know what y'all are doin' but find something else to do." Marjorie also released a statement, shutting down the baseless speculation. "My husband and I don't usually stop to address all the foolishness and lies that have been spread about us. However to whom much is given much is required," she wrote on Instagram.

Despite the couple slamming said infidelity claims, the cheating narrative has continued to spread, so Harvey released another statement condemning the gossip.