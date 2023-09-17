The Shady Details Surrounding Josh Allen And Brittany Williams' Split

The Buffalo Bills' starting quarterback, Josh Allen, is currently a free agent — in the game of love. The NFL star had been in a relationship with Brittany Williams for nearly six years when they split in 2023. In fact, the pair have known each other since they were young. During a 2022 appearance on Kelly Stafford's "The Morning After" podcast, Williams explained how she and Allen first connected at a birthday party for his brother, close to where a baseball game was taking place. As the story goes, Williams brought the baseball over to Allen after it landed near the party. "I just remember being so embarrassed like, 'Oh my gosh, cooties,'" Williams said. "And that was like our big first moment [that] we remember about each other."

Though they (briefly) hung out in high school, Allen and Williams didn't make their relationship official until college. That means they were together before the Bills drafted Allen, and Williams supported him throughout his NFL career.

Judging from Williams' (now defunct) #BillsMafia pictures, it seemed like all was well in Buffalo — but then Williams wiped all traces of Allen from her social platforms. The quick transition from loved-up to no-longer gave fans whiplash, and naturally, the Internet wanted to know what happened. To date, neither Williams nor Allen have commented publicly on their relationship status, but is that because the split was shady? Here's what we know.