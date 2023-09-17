Who Is Grey's Anatomy Star Kim Raver Married To In Real Life?

Kim Raver's "Grey's Anatomy" character, Teddy Altman, may have had a series of ups and downs before marrying Owen Hunt, but when it comes to her IRL love life, things couldn't be more steady. For more than two decades, she's been married to French director and former athlete Manu Boyer — and it seems they couldn't be happier.

Raver and her husband tied the knot back in 2000. A few years later, she revealed to Women's Health that they'd met in a slightly unorthodox spot — a swimming pool in New York. However, that was all she was willing to share with the outlet. "That first meeting is kind of sacred, so I think I want to keep it to myself," she explained. That's not to say she keeps every part of their relationship super private, though. In fact, over the years, she's joked about many of the things they've gone through together – like Boyer reminding her that she wasn't a real doctor in a real-life in-flight emergency. Plus, they've both shared countless sweet Instagram posts in one another's honor. Oh, and they've also teamed up professionally in the past.

That's right — as a director, Boyer has worked on a number of projects featuring several big names. One of them just so happened to be his wife.