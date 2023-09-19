The Mystery Surrounding Tim Scott's Secret Girlfriend Explained

With the 2024 presidential election looming ever closer, the wannabe candidates are coming under increasingly tight scrutiny. So, it's little surprise that the mystery surrounding Tim Scott's secret girlfriend has become a focal point for many in the press. In an ideal world, what you would need to know about Scott to prove his presidential worth wouldn't include anything about his relationship status. Still, we're far from living in an ideal world, so the single Scott has been forced to dish on his love life.

A husband or wife is an essential accessory for most ambitious politicians. According to The White House, James Buchannan is the only POTUS to have never tied the knot. Given how much Scott is actually worth, he makes for quite a catch. Per Forbes, the South Carolina senator has built up a fortune of over a million bucks, which is all the more impressive given his humble roots. So why has Scott never been married?

The Republican vows on his website that he's "a strong supporter of our traditional conservative values" and a champion for "the traditional definition of marriage." Still, Scott told Politico that he's never had the time for romantic relationships. "As a poor kid growing up, the most important thing for me to do was take care of my mom. And until I had that accomplished, starting a new family was just not an option for me," he said. Given his secret girlfriend, it seems that Scott has finally reached that point.