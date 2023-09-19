How David Hasselhoff Lost So Much Of His Money

No matter the generation you belong to, most people will know "Baywatch" as one of the most successful TV shows of the '90s with 11 seasons. It was also known for making some now world-renowned celebrities famous such as Carmen Electra and Pamela Anderson. Among them was also David Hasselhoff, who played Mitch Buchannon, and became loved by thousands of fans around the world.

Later on, Hasselhoff went on to play other well-known characters such as Michael Knight on "Knight Rider" and Nick Fury in "Nick Fury: Agent of S.H.I.E.L.D." His success led people to believe that Hasselhoff was living a life of luxury with the privileges that came with being famous and having made millions on successful projects. At the beginning of 2023, Celebrity Net Worth put Hasselhoff's net worth at $10 million. However, the actor seems to have spent most of his money.

"I'm a spender for sure. I don't save anything; I just go for it," he told The Telegraph. "My priority is taking care of my family, especially my two girls, Taylor, 21, and Hayley, 19. I work incredibly hard and part of the reason why is so I can spend money on the people I love."