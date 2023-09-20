TV Stars Who Are Still Close With Don Lemon After His CNN Firing

They say that you only know who your true friends are when the chips are down. The TV stars who are still close to Don Lemon after his CNN firing proved this point quite well. In February, Lemon came under fire for commenting that presidential hopeful Nikki Haley was past her prime. "I'm sorry that I said it. And I certainly see why people found it completely misguided," he later apologized, per CNN.

However, the writing was on the wall after Variety exposed Lemon's alleged misogyny and diva antics. "CNN and Don have parted ways. Don will forever be a part of the CNN family, and we thank him for his contributions over the past 17 years," CNN Communications tweeted in April. Former co-anchors Poppy Harlow and Kaitlan Collins dedicated less than a minute of airtime addressing Lemon's cold CNN termination. Harlow read the network's official statement while Collins added a cursory farewell. "He was one of the first anchors on CNN to have me on his show. That's something I'll obviously never forget," she said.

Meanwhile, Lemon insisted he wasn't worried about his next career move. "I'm not going to force anything," he told ABC24 Memphis. "I'm not going to let other people's timelines influence me." Reports soon surfaced that he was eyeing a move to become the first male co-host on "The View."