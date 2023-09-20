Why Jada Pinkett Smith No Longer Supports The Kardashian Family

The Smith family used to be close friends of the Kardashian family, but that timeline no longer exists. That's because a major social media war changed things forever and shifted the Smith's alliances — especially Jada Pinkett Smith's.

A decade ago, Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith were touting a very public friendship in the press. Behind the scenes, it's believed that the heirs dated for a short spell. Photos that the Daily Mail published of Jaden and Jenner emerging from a dark movie theater helped to seal the relationship narrative. In the viral photo (via Twitter), the stars walked closely as Jaden seemingly (and unknowingly) sported Jenner's foundation. Of course, bad lighting could've been the cause for the awkward pic, but the logistics suggest a very romantic movie date.

Even without the possible romance, their families had ties. Jenner and Jaden were long-time friends who attended the same middle school. Eventually, Jenner and Jordyn Woods — who, according to Jaden's Instagram was "one of the first people I ever met" — formed their iconic friendship. Well, their friendship used to be iconic. Even though it seems that they're now on the mend, their bond was definitely in trouble for a while there. If you don't know this story, then you're probably not too fond of social media. You may also be unaware of how Pinkett Smith (and Woods) played into the breakdown of these family friendships.