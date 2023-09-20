Why Jada Pinkett Smith No Longer Supports The Kardashian Family
The Smith family used to be close friends of the Kardashian family, but that timeline no longer exists. That's because a major social media war changed things forever and shifted the Smith's alliances — especially Jada Pinkett Smith's.
A decade ago, Kylie Jenner and Jaden Smith were touting a very public friendship in the press. Behind the scenes, it's believed that the heirs dated for a short spell. Photos that the Daily Mail published of Jaden and Jenner emerging from a dark movie theater helped to seal the relationship narrative. In the viral photo (via Twitter), the stars walked closely as Jaden seemingly (and unknowingly) sported Jenner's foundation. Of course, bad lighting could've been the cause for the awkward pic, but the logistics suggest a very romantic movie date.
Even without the possible romance, their families had ties. Jenner and Jaden were long-time friends who attended the same middle school. Eventually, Jenner and Jordyn Woods — who, according to Jaden's Instagram was "one of the first people I ever met" — formed their iconic friendship. Well, their friendship used to be iconic. Even though it seems that they're now on the mend, their bond was definitely in trouble for a while there. If you don't know this story, then you're probably not too fond of social media. You may also be unaware of how Pinkett Smith (and Woods) played into the breakdown of these family friendships.
The Kardashians mistakenly came for Jordyn Woods
By 2019, Jordyn Woods and Kylie Jenner were total BFFs, even though the Smiths were her surrogate family — thanks to her late father's staff job on "The Fresh Prince of Bel-Air." Unfortunately, Jenner and Woods' friendship came crashing down in February of that year after Woods was accused of kissing Tristan Thompson — Khloe Kardashian's on-again off-again ex, who'd recently fathered her first child, True Thompson. Needless to say, this news inspired worldwide hysteria (at least on social media). And while the world eventually got back to normal, Woods' relationship with the Kardashian family — especially Kylie and Khloe — was effectively dead. Following the news, the Kardashians made a coordinated effort to bring vengeance to Woods, effectively piling onto the social media frenzy. This included Twitter callouts, homewrecker-themed singalongs, and everything else you'd expect from sisters attempting to take up for one of their own.
In response, Woods appeared on Pinkett Smith's "Red Table Talk," where she admitted her fault in the Tristan Thompson scandal. During the episode, Will Smith appeared via video chat and offered Woods some extra love. "This world is not going to break you. We won't allow it," he said. In hindsight, it didn't and they didn't. However, without the backing of the Smiths, the Kardashians' fame and influence could've easily destroyed Woods' career in the long run. Whether or not that was ever their intended outcome has never been revealed. But things were certainly headed in that direction.
Jada Pinkett Smith unfollowed the Kardashians
Had things gone smoothly, Jordyn Woods' "Red Table Talk" appearance would've helped her to regain the Kardashians' favor, but that's not how things went down. Although Woods' attempt at transparency helped to turn the tide of public opinion in her favor, it totally revved up the Kardashians. Following the episode, Khloe Kardashian took to Twitter to denounce Woods' account. In a since-deleted tweet captured by E! News, Khloe asked Woods why she was lying, told her she should've apologized to her in private, and claimed that she broke up her family with Tristian Thompson. Months later, this drama rolled out on "Keeping Up with the Kardashians," which will forever feature the iconic scene of Khloe Kardashian proclaiming into a phone that Woods was a "liar."
However, before this happened, Jada Pinkett Smith made a noteworthy move of her own — she unfollowed the entire Kardashian family on social media, except for Kylie Jenner, weeks after the "RTT: episode aired. TMZ was one of the first outlets to notice Pinkett Smith's super-telling social media activity, Despite all of the chaos, it was eventually revealed that Kris Jenner knew about Smith's plan to host Woods on "RTT." She just didn't tell her daughters. And she paid for it. Maybe now that Jenner and Woods are getting back to their friendship, the Kardashians and the Smiths can put this old drama behind them.