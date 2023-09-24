How Elon Musk And Bill Gates' Years-Long Feud Really Started

Elon Musk and Bill Gates have a lot in common. They're both tech titans, ludicrously rich, controversial, and have vowed to help save the world with their billions. So, it may surprise some that Musk and Gates are embroiled in a years-long feud. However, when you discover how it started, it's not that shocking.

"Offer me money, offer me power, I don't care," Musk told CNBC. Shady, given how rich Musk is and how much he obviously cares about money — and power. According to Forbes, Musk is worth $264.4 billion. Meanwhile, Gates is worth a paltry $110.8 billion and has vowed to reduce his fortune ASAP. "As I look to the future, I plan to give virtually all of my wealth to the foundation," he tweeted in 2022.

Musk also swore to rid himself of all his worldly possessions, though it's evident he hasn't quite followed through as effectively as Gates. "Don't need the cash. Devoting myself to Mars and Earth. Possessions just weigh you down," Musk tweeted in May 2020. "Does that mean you are selling your TSLA shares?" asked a journalist. Sadly, no. According to Capital, Musk has to be feeling pretty weighed down as he still possesses 412.6 million shares of the car company, valued at $84.89bn. And for somebody who professes not to care about filthy lucre, it's funny that money is at the heart of why Gates And Musk don't get along. Although, no surprise to anybody, surely.