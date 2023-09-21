Why Donny Osmond Has No Plans To Work With His Sister Marie Anytime Soon

Out of Donny Osmond's many sibling collaborations, his working relationship with Marie Osmond is the most enduring. It has resulted in unbelievable acclaim and success over the decades. So, the reason why Donny has no plans to work with his sister Marie again anytime soon comes as a surprise to many.

Per Biography, the couple started their on-screen partnership by cohosting the "The Mike Douglas Show" in the 1970s. They were so popular in the role that it led to their own series, the smash hit "Donny & Marie" variety show, and even a feature film, "Goin' Coconuts," which was sadly less of a fan favorite. Still, the brother and sister re-partnered in the late 1990s to cohost a daytime talk show. Then, they embarked on a wildly successful 11-year Las Vegas residency at The Flamingo.

Donny and Marie are super close in real life, too. Donny was there for his sister following the tragic death of Marie's son, which, understandably, left the mom absolutely heartbroken. "Our dressing rooms are right next door to each other," Donny told "Entertainment Tonight" (via People). "I can hear her crying, and that hurts. What's amazing is that just minutes after she's cried, she'll come out of the dressing room, perfect and ready to go." Still, what happened in Vegas stayed in Vegas, and the siblings went their separate ways in 2019. They haven't worked together since.