The Craziest Off Camera Real Housewives Moments
The following article references suicide and domestic abuse.
On first glance, being a star of "The Real Housewives" might sound like a total breeze. After all, it is a job that entails attending high-end parties, wearing the finest threads Saks Fifth Avenue has to offer, and digging into juicy gossip. While it certainly is not a day in the salt mines, the gig is a lot more demanding than one might think.
Just ask Lisa Rinna. At a BravoCon 2022 panel, the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star acknowledged that she underestimated the role when she first joined the franchise. "I used to say that being on a soap opera was more difficult than being a Housewife, but it's more difficult to be a Housewife," she said, per the Los Angeles Times. "It's a lot harder because it's real ... this is real and these are people that I do care about."
While the cameras may stop rolling, the drama doesn't. Bravo fans and tabloids alike keep tabs on the Housewives when they aren't filming, with much of their dirty laundry exposed off camera. Get ready to channel your inner Andy Cohen, because we're about to break down the craziest off-camera "Real Housewives" moments.
Lisa Rinna claimed Kathy Hilton wanted to take down Bravo
Lisa Rinna's lips were made for talking, and that's just what they'll do. "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star went out with a bang during Season 12, when her final season was riddled with controversy and she said, she said. During a girls' trip to Aspen, the Beverly Hills Housewives went out for a night of bar-hopping without the cameras. Sources dished to told Radar that Kathy Hilton supposedly lost her cool at a club when the DJ refused to pay her music request. After being told to "go back to L.A.," Hilton left the club in a sprinter van with Rinna.
Since cameras weren't rolling, we only have Lisa Rinna and Kathy Hilton's contrasting accounts to go by. Per E! News, the Rinna Beauty founder claimed Hilton bashed her castmates and sister Kyle, as well as the network, allegedly saying, "I have to do everything around here. This is my show, by the way. I have big deals over at NBC. Everyone is protecting me. And I will f**king ruin Kyle."
Hilton fessed up and apologized on camera for saying "cruel" things and having a "temper tantrum," but she denied being the villain Rinna painted her to be. "I don't even talk like that! I love those girls," Hilton told Variety. "So I don't know why she had said that. And then to say what she said about my sister. That's how she talks. I don't talk about 'I'm gonna take somebody down.'"
Joe Giudice's hot mic mess
It's not exactly the best look when a "Real Housewives" star's husband talks badly about his wife — especially when the mic is still on. While this moment was technically featured on the show, Joe Giudice's infamous Season 4 phone call was not caught on camera. Rather, it was the hot mic moment heard 'round the world.
In the middle of a cast dinner in a Napa vineyard, Teresa Giudice's then-husband took a call from a mystery caller. Again, we did not see the call, but we heard Joe use a suggestive tone and say things like "What are you doing right now?" and "Don't even tell me that.'" When Teresa started walking toward him, he hissed, "Here comes my b**ch wife. She's such a c**t." Per Us Weekly, Joe insisted at the reunion that he wasn't talking to a girlfriend, but a friend named Albie. "If I was talking to a girlfriend I probably would have ripped my mic off and threw it in the bushes," he said.
Though Teresa stuck by her man, she was gutted by the scene. "I can't defend him on this," she told InTouch Weekly (via Bravo). "If this continues, I will leave. ... I am not stupid." The pair ultimately filed for divorce in 2020. On a 2023 episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Teresa admitted she suspected Joe cheated on her while they were together but never got the proof she needed. "I'm all about the proof," she said.
Vicki Gunvalson accidentally posted a topless photo
In 2014, "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star Vicki Gunvalson accidentally posted a topless pic on Instagram — and she didn't even realize it was a topless pic. As TMZ reported at the time, Gunvalson shared a photo she took of a pair of Beats headphones she'd received from Bravo. However, she did not realize her bare breasts were captured in the reflection of the packaging.
After the reality star realized what happened, she quickly took down the snap and took to Facebook. "I'm a human being and we make mistakes," the reality star wrote (via Us Weekly). "I wanted to shout out to Bravo for my Beats while blow-drying my hair and getting ready for work." She continued, "I clearly couldn't see the reflection when I posted the image on Instagram. I apologize to anyone that saw the picture and am deeply embarrassed."
Two years later, Gunvalson flashed the camera again. During "RHOC" Season 11, Gunvalson pulled down the front of her top while chatting with Heather Dubrow's husband, Terry Dubrow, over FaceTime. Terry is, of course, a famous plastic surgeon, and Gunvalson wanted his input on the shape of her nipples. Here's where things got messy: According to TMZ, Tamra Judge allegedly took a picture of Gunvalson's at that moment and shared with cast and crew. Apparently, the image made its way to the Twitter account of a 15-year-old girl. After seeing the image, a woman filed a complaint with the FBI over the debacle.
Luann de Lesseps found out about her husband's affair over email
Finding out your husband is in a full-fledged relationship with another woman through the tabloids is not exactly the way Luann de Lesseps envisioned her marriage ending. "The Real Housewives of New York City" star had to find out the hard way, however, along with the rest of the world.
De Lesseps married French entrepreneur, Count Alexandre de Lesseps (hence her famous Bravo persona Countess Luann), in 1993. Their whirlwind relationship seemed to be love at first sight. "After the fifth day, he said, 'Marry me,'" she dished on a "RHONY" special that aired in 2016. "I lived in a fairy tale, too good to be true." While the two shared 17 years of marriage and welcomed two children, their fairytale did indeed appear to be too good to be true. The pair called it quits in 2009 in a shocking scandal that broke Luann's heart.
As the reality star told People, she found out that Alexandre started a relationship with another woman while they were separated but still technically married. Alexandre broke the news to Luann via email. "It said that he had met someone," she explained, "and they were serious." The singer went on to add that she was rocked by the revelation. "I knew that we were kind of separating, but I was hoping that things were going to work out." The Countess went on to marry Tom D'Agostino in 2016 but they split a year later.
Joe and Teresa Giudice pled guilty to tax fraud
There's nothing quite like trading Bravo cameras for prison bars. "The Real Housewives of New Jersey" star Teresa Giudice and her former husband Joe Giudice know the story all too well, as they both pled guilty to conspiracy, bankruptcy fraud, and tax evasion charges in 2014. The former couple's offenses include conspiring to commit mail and wire fraud, concealing assets, and failing to file tax returns. While the reality star filmed the Bravo series amidst the allegations, even allowing cameras to capture the moment she told her children, media wasn't allowed in the courtroom during her sentencing.
While setting the 15-month sentence, Judge Esther Salas acknowledged the reality star's celebrity. "I know — not the whole world — but a lot of people are watching and I need to send a message," Judge Salas said, per Us Weekly. "It doesn't matter who you are, how famous you are, I believe general departure is necessary." After giving Joe a 41-month sentence, Salas stated, "Your mother said in the letter that you needed a slap on the wrist. I don't agree. You showed direct disrespect to the court with all of your actions." The judge went on to add, "You need to teach your daughters discipline. If you don't have it, don't spend it."
After serving nearly a year of her sentence, Teresa was released early on good behavior. After serving his sentence consecutively after his former wife, Joe was released from prison in 2019 and later deported to his home country Italy.
Luann de Lesseps' beau was caught kissing another woman off camera
Luann de Lesseps hasn't exactly been lucky in love. The reality star started seeing her second husband, Tom D'Agostino, in 2015 after being introduced by her co-star, but their relationship was tumultuous. The couple got engaged in 2016, and it wouldn't be long before his wandering eye caught the attention of her fellow "Real Housewives of New York" castmates.
During Season 8 of the "RHONY," cast member Bethenny Frankel got some upsetting news about D'Agostino. Frankel's friend spotted de Lesseps' then-fiancé locking lips with a mystery woman at the Regency Hotel. While Bravo cameras weren't rolling, Frankel's friend's cell phone camera apparently was. While we may never know what actually happened at the Regency, "RHONY' viewers did see the Skinnygirl Cocktails founder show de Lesseps the photos. Understandably, de Lesseps was devastated by what she saw.
De Lesseps' former beau ultimately fessed up to the accusations, and the two decided to stick out their relationship. The pair rang in the New Year in 2017 by tying the knot, but their union lasted a mere seven months before they decided to part ways. While de Lesseps insisted he was faithful, she did not love that he was constantly out and about with exes. "He ended up calling an ex-girlfriend to see where they were," she told People. "And that's when I said to myself, 'This is the last straw. This is really the last straw.'"
Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman's race to the courthouse
Drew Sidora and Ralph Pittman were married for nearly a decade, but their relationship crumbled after they joined "The Real Housewives of Atlanta." The couple met in 2013 and tied the knot the following year, with Pittman later adopting Sidora's son in 2015. The pair debuted on the show in 2020, documenting the ups and downs of their life together. Many fans accused Pittman of gaslighting his wife, and there were rumors of infidelity on both sides of the relationship.
While viewers got a front-row seat to their tumultuous marriage, production wasn't there to capture the couple's rush to the courthouse to file for divorce in 2023. According to TMZ, Sidora arrived just 61 minutes before Pittman. On an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," she clarified, "It wasn't a race. I got to a point where enough was enough, and once he caught wind that I was planning to file, then it became a [race]." In divorce filing documents obtained by People, Sidora accused her husband of being a "serial cheater and adulterer," and alleged that he had gotten physical with her at times. Per Radar, Pittman denied those accusations in his filing and requested that Sidora leave their shared Georgia mansion.
While the pair may be living separate lives, they're doing so under the same roof, at least for the time being. During the "RHOA" reunion, which aired in August 2023, Sidora said they had yet to break the news of their divorce to their children.
Joanna Krupa sued Brandy Glanville over a crude comment
Joanna Krupa and Brandy Glanville got into a legal battle over — of all things — comments about vaginal odor. The controversy began in 2013 when Glanville not only accused Krupa of playing a role in Yolanda Hadid's split from Mohamed Hadid, but made a foul comment about "The Real Housewives of Miami" alum's body odor. When Andy Cohen mentioned Krupa tweeted something snarky about her relationship with Eddie Cibrian on an episode of "Watch What Happens Live," Glanville retorted, "Well, Mohamed did tell me that her pu**y smelled."
Krupa clapped back after the episode aired, filing a lawsuit against Glanville in 2015. As reported by E! News, Krupa accused Glanville star "slander, slander per se and intentional infliction of emotional distress." The defamation suit was settled in 2017, and the outcome was not released to the public.
"I want to apologize to Joanna Krupa for the statements I have made about her. I regret making such statements about Joanna Krupa; I also certainly never intended my statements to be taken so seriously and out of proportion," Glanville said in a statement to E! News. "I apologize as I never wanted my statements to affect Joanna Krupa's reputation and I wish her nothing but continued success in life." Krupa also offered up a statement about the results: "I am very happy with the settlement and have no regrets. I hope I inspired others to always speak up when they believe they are wronged and not allow it."
Russell Armstrong's shocking death
One of the most upsetting scenes in "Real Housewives" franchise history took place in Season 2 of "The Real Housewives of Beverly Hills." After a tea party event, Camille Grammer brought up details of Taylor's abusive marriage on camera in front of other costars. While Taylor had confided in her castmates behind the scenes that she was being abused by her then-husband, Russell Armstrong, she made an effort to keep the dark side of her personal life off the show. In July 2011, after Season 2 wrapped, Taylor filed for divorce. The following month, Russell died by suicide.
On a 2022 episode of "Behind the Velvet Rope with David Yontef," Taylor opened up about the complex emotions she experienced in the wake of Russell's death. "It didn't even seem real. I was so in shock," she said. "I can't even really describe it, except it was a combination of fear and shock and everything you can imagine."
The "RHOBH" alum found love again after seeking legal advice following her husband's death. Taylor Armstrong met John H. Bluher shortly after the tragedy, and the two went on to tie the knot in 2014. "I definitely believe the universe put John in my path for a reason. We were meant to be," she told People.
Porsha Williams found out her husband filed for divorce on Twitter
Porsha Williams made a splash when she joined "The Real Housewives of Atlanta" cast in 2012. From her epic fights with Kenya Moore to not knowing what the Underground Railroad was, the reality star has had quite a few memorable moments on camera. When she became an Atlanta Housewife she was still married to former professional football player Kordell Stewart, and their tumultuous marriage played out on television. Many of her co-stars called her marriage to her first husband controlling, with Williams' desire for a career clashing with Stewart's view of his wife as a stay-at-home mother to his son.
Eventually, the two went their separate ways, but the cameras weren't rolling to capture Williams' reaction to her former husband's decision to file for divorce. The "RHOA" star told ABC News that she found out the news of their split with the rest of the world when it hit social media. "I literally was lying in bed and I looked at Twitter and it was going crazy," Williams recalled. "I saw on Twitter that my husband has filed for divorce." Just steps away in another room, Williams confronted Stewart about the shocking news in a moment that never made it to air. "He said he thought about it and we'll talk about it later and he left for work," she revealed. "I had to call my attorney to find out." They finalized their divorce in 2014. She went on to marry entrepreneur Simon Guobadia in 2022.
Simon Barney filed for divorce and things got even uglier
Tamra Judge's marriage to her second husband, Simon Barney, unraveled on "The Real Housewives of Orange County." By Season 5, the cracks in their relationship were as prominent as ever, with Barney criticizing Tamra's form-fitting outfits and her active social life. It was clear to viewers there was no saving that ship when Tamra admitted on camera she was afraid of her husband.
Tamra Judge and Simon Barney finally split in 2010 after the latter filed for divorce. According to court documents obtained by People, Barney accused his then-wife of being "verbally abusive and [committing] acts of disloyalty and adultery," which she denied. Barney was also arrested the same year of the filing for reportedly throwing a retractable dog leash at his wife, but the charges were later dropped. He also accused "The Real Housewives of Orange County" star of neglecting their children and filed for full custody, but a judge denied his request.
Tamra found love again with her third husband, Eddie Judge, whom she married in 2013. In 2020, Barney revealed he was diagnosed with throat cancer, and he and his former wife reached a truce. "It's kind of like a new beginning for me and my family. It's really brought everyone closer together," Barney told People. "Things changed with our relationship from there, in a good way."
Michaele Salahi ran off with Neal Schon
There are many words one could use to describe an affair. "Fairy tale," however, isn't exactly a term that comes to mind. However, that's the exact term Michaele Salahi and Neal Schon used when opening up to the Daily Beast about their whirlwind affair. The reality star left her husband for the Journey guitarist in 2011 — just months after the first and only season of "The Real Housewives of D.C." aired.
Michaele and Neal Schon dated before she decided to settle down and marry Tareq. "I chose Tareq over Neal because I thought life would be less stressful living on a vineyard in Virginia," she explained. "Life on the road with a rock band...well, I thought I might not have been able to keep up." Alas, she eventually changed her tune. In 2011, Schon invited Michaele and Tareq to a Journey show... and ended up disappearing with Michaele.
After not hearing back from his wife in ten days, Tareq feared Michaele had been kidnapped. Instead, he found out she decided to leave him for life on the road with Schon. "I was going crazy. Because when you want to be with someone that bad, you start to go crazy. He sent someone to come get me. I got on a plane by myself and I just went. I just walked away from everything," she said.
Brandi Glanville and LeAnn Rimes made nice
Brandi Glanville's ex-husband, Eddie Cibrian, wasn't exactly Mr. Faithful when they were together. At one point during their relationship, he struck up a romance with future "Vanderpump Rules" star Scheana Shay. And after that, he connected with country superstar LeAnn Rimes while they were filming the 2009 Lifetime movie "Northern Lights" together. When Cibrian's affair with Rimes came to light, Glanville filed for divorce. In 2011, Cibrian and Rimes tied the knot.
Glanville, who shares two kids with Cibrian, did not sweep this scandal under the rug. Rather, she regularly dragged her ex and his new wife on social media and in interviews. Rimes occasionally fired back, but her retorts only fueled Glanville. "I think when the 10-year mark [of their marriage] comes and he leaves her and takes half her stuff, we'll all be good together because they won't even be related," the reality star told "Daily Pop," per Us Weekly. "If she doesn't have a kid with him, then we don't ever have to see her again."
It took almost a decade, but the seemingly impossible happened: Glanville not only made up with Rimes and Cibrian, but became friends with Rimes. "I think we both grew up a lot ... I think our kids had a lot to do with it," Glanville told "Hollywood Raw" in 2021. "My friends are still mad her, and I'm like, 'If I can deal with this, you guys need to get over it.'"
If you or someone you know is struggling or in crisis, help is available. Call or text 988 or chat 988lifeline.org
If you or someone you know is dealing with domestic abuse, you can call the National Domestic Violence Hotline at 1−800−799−7233. You can also find more information, resources, and support at their website.