The Craziest Off Camera Real Housewives Moments

The following article references suicide and domestic abuse.

On first glance, being a star of "The Real Housewives" might sound like a total breeze. After all, it is a job that entails attending high-end parties, wearing the finest threads Saks Fifth Avenue has to offer, and digging into juicy gossip. While it certainly is not a day in the salt mines, the gig is a lot more demanding than one might think.

Just ask Lisa Rinna. At a BravoCon 2022 panel, the former "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" star acknowledged that she underestimated the role when she first joined the franchise. "I used to say that being on a soap opera was more difficult than being a Housewife, but it's more difficult to be a Housewife," she said, per the Los Angeles Times. "It's a lot harder because it's real ... this is real and these are people that I do care about."

While the cameras may stop rolling, the drama doesn't. Bravo fans and tabloids alike keep tabs on the Housewives when they aren't filming, with much of their dirty laundry exposed off camera. Get ready to channel your inner Andy Cohen, because we're about to break down the craziest off-camera "Real Housewives" moments.