The Shady Way Sharon Osbourne's Son Jack Roasted Her Cosmetic Work

Sharon Osbourne has never been particularly secretive about the cosmetic work she's had over the years, so when it was reported that she was officially done, many were surprised. However, a little closer to home, it seems not everyone was buying it. For one, her son Jack Osbourne couldn't help but poke fun at her approach to getting work done in the past.

To recap, in April 2022, Sharon candidly shared with The Times her unfortunate experience with a botched facelift in the previous year. "One eye was different to the other. I looked like a f**king Cyclops. I'm like, 'All I need is a hunchback,'" she recounted to the outlet. A year later, she told The Sun that other than correcting the botched job, she'd ruled out any further facelifts for fear of a repeat. In Episode 2 of "The Osbournes Podcast," the family's true feelings on the matter emerged, and to no one's surprise, they weren't buying it. Spoiler alert: Not a single one of them was convinced. Jack, in particular, couldn't resist pointing out that Sharon had a well-monitored schedule of sorts when it came to her surgeries.

Jack's take on the matter? His mother treated appearances like most would a car. Luckily for him, though, Sharon appeared to agree with the shady yet hilarious comparison he made.