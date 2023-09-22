What Has Jackson Mahomes Been Up To Since His Troubling Arrest?

Jackson Mahomes might not be America's #1 quarterback, but he is a TikTok star in his own right. As of this writing, Jackson has over a million followers on the platform, with Rolling Stone noting that he's partnered with big-name brands like Amazon Prime and Casetify. However, that may have changed in the wake of some disturbing allegations that surfaced against the social media star in 2023. According to The New York Post, a restaurant owner named Aspen Vaughn accused Jackson of sexually assaulting her and provided surveillance video that backed up her claims. The TikToker was subsequently charged with "three counts of aggravated sexual battery" plus another count of misdemeanor battery for shoving a waiter.

It's a lot more serious than dancing on a memorial to the late Sean Taylor or dumping water on the heads of some Baltimore Ravens fans, and as such, it's got fans turning on Jackson. The controversial figure has been mostly absent on TikTok since the allegations broke, and he's disabled his comments on Instagram. His older brother, Patrick Mahomes, has declined to comment on the incident, calling it a "personal matter." But with his preliminary court hearing looming in October, attention is turning back to Jackson. Given his social media hiatus, many have wondered what he's been up to lately. If you guessed that now feels like a good time for Jackson to return to TikTok, you wouldn't be wrong.