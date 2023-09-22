What Has Jackson Mahomes Been Up To Since His Troubling Arrest?
Jackson Mahomes might not be America's #1 quarterback, but he is a TikTok star in his own right. As of this writing, Jackson has over a million followers on the platform, with Rolling Stone noting that he's partnered with big-name brands like Amazon Prime and Casetify. However, that may have changed in the wake of some disturbing allegations that surfaced against the social media star in 2023. According to The New York Post, a restaurant owner named Aspen Vaughn accused Jackson of sexually assaulting her and provided surveillance video that backed up her claims. The TikToker was subsequently charged with "three counts of aggravated sexual battery" plus another count of misdemeanor battery for shoving a waiter.
It's a lot more serious than dancing on a memorial to the late Sean Taylor or dumping water on the heads of some Baltimore Ravens fans, and as such, it's got fans turning on Jackson. The controversial figure has been mostly absent on TikTok since the allegations broke, and he's disabled his comments on Instagram. His older brother, Patrick Mahomes, has declined to comment on the incident, calling it a "personal matter." But with his preliminary court hearing looming in October, attention is turning back to Jackson. Given his social media hiatus, many have wondered what he's been up to lately. If you guessed that now feels like a good time for Jackson to return to TikTok, you wouldn't be wrong.
Jackson Mahomes returns to social media
A quick audit of Jackson Mahomes' Instagram account reveals that he last posted on April 28 (as of this writing); however, the social media star made his return to TikTok on August 19. In a video captioned "drafts," Jackson lip-synced to Doja Cat's "Paint The Town Red," at one point accepting a piece of gum from someone else in the car. This is his latest TikTok since April 16, and given Jackson typically posts multiple times a month, it's a noticeable length of time for him to go silent. Per BroBible, the video received low engagement compared to Jackson's other TikToks, and viewers didn't seem happy to see him again. "Do NOT show up at ANY football stadium ANYWHERE," one person commented. Meanwhile, another noted they thought he was in jail.
While Jackson hasn't posted to Instagram, he has shared a few Instagram Stories. On September 7, the younger Mahomes documented his time at Arrowhead Stadium, watching the Kansas City Chiefs take on the Detroit Lions. Jackson shared one image of himself on the sidelines dressed in all-black. He also posed with his sister-in-law, Brittany Mahomes, in another photo.
When he's not doing it for the 'gram, Jackson has been supporting Taylor Swift on her "Eras" tour. He attended Swift's concert in July when the "Love Story" singer came to Kansas City. Brittany documented the event on her Instagram Stories, telling fans they were "just being Swifties."
Jackson Mahomes has been rehabbing his image
As well as returning to TikTok, Jackson Mahomes has taken steps to rehab his image. In August, The Kansas City Star reported that the embattled figure joined forces with CommunityAmerica Credit Union to deliver "Happy Kits" to Children's Mercy Hospital. "It was a great morning at @Childrensmercy as we proudly donated 1,000 Happy Kits," Mahomes captioned an Instagram Story that showed him beaming alongside representatives from CommunityAmerica. As noted on their website, CommunityAmerica is "the exclusive banking partner of the Kansas City Chiefs," and the organization has previously collaborated with Chiefs players like Travis Kelce in support of the community. So, Mahomes is in good company.
As for what he's not doing, we already know that Mahomes has been quiet on social media, but he definitely won't be going back to Aspen Vaughn's restaurant anytime soon. In August, Aspen Restaurant and Lounge officially shuttered its doors, with Vaughn citing concerns for her safety. "I feel like definitely, since [the incident] occurred, my safety is definitely at risk," she told the New York Post. "I'm feeling attacked by people I've never met. Why do victims not come forward? It's because this is how they get treated." Perhaps, as part of the community service Mahomes is doing to rehab his image, some work in support of domestic assault survivors might go a long way? To date, he continues to deny any wrongdoing through his attorney.