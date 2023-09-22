3 Red Flags Jeezy & Jeannie Mai's Marriage Wouldn't Last

Jeezy and Jeannie Mai have reached the end of their romantic journey as Jeezy has filed to divorce Mai. The "All There" rapper filed for divorce in September 2023, according to The Hollywood Reporter. The filing stated that "the marriage of the parties is irretrievably broken." Even though celebrity marriages are way more fragile than normal marriages, failed celebrity marriages usually send shockwaves through fan spaces — Jeezy and Mai's especially! The fashionable couple spent the last few years broadcasting their love story at fashion shows and even on "The Real," Mai's former daytime gig.

Jeezy and Mai wed during the height of COVID-19 in 2021. They had a scaled-down ceremony at Jeezy's Atlanta mansion, which beautifully highlighted both his late mother and Mai's Vietnamese ancestry. However, the most bittersweet fact about their breakup is that Mai, who's been divorced once before, changed her mind about not ever having kids — one reason she and her ex-husband Freddy Harteis parted — way after she married Jeezy. Mai gave birth to their daughter Monaco Mai Jenkins in 2022. Fortunately, Mai's decision to embrace motherhood worked out for her. During an April 2022 interview with People, Mai revealed that watching Jeezy bond with Monaco was bringing her great joy.

Unfortunately, Mai and Jeezy's relationship wasn't nearly as perfect as many fans thought, no matter how glamorous everything seemed. Looking back over the past, their bond was actually weighed down by some bright red flags.