Lawyer Tells Us Joe Jonas Is SNEAKY For This Move In Sophie Turner Custody Battle

Here's what a legal expert says about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's messy custody battle news. Before joining the growing list of 2023 celebrity breakups, the "Game of Thrones" star and Jonas Brothers frontman were the epitome of relationship goals. The pair first met in 2016 through a cheeky Instagram message from Jonas. "We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," Turner told Harper's Bazaar UK in 2019. Shortly after that fateful encounter, the two embarked on a whirlwind romance, including a fairytale wedding in the South of France and the birth of their two children. In January, the couple seemed stronger than ever, with Jonas gushing about their partnership while accepting the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame star. "You keep me motivated and inspired every day. I strive to be as cool as you," he said, per Extra.

However on September 5, months after making the romantic statement, the "Burnin' Up" singer filed for divorce, per Today. "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the pair confirmed on Instagram a day later. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision." While their statement hinted at an amicable split, recent developments have proven otherwise. On September 21, Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas, accusing him of wrongfully detaining their two children, per People. With this shocking development unfolding, we spoke to a divorce attorney to better understand the situation.