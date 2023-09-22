Lawyer Tells Us Joe Jonas Is SNEAKY For This Move In Sophie Turner Custody Battle
Here's what a legal expert says about Joe Jonas and Sophie Turner's messy custody battle news. Before joining the growing list of 2023 celebrity breakups, the "Game of Thrones" star and Jonas Brothers frontman were the epitome of relationship goals. The pair first met in 2016 through a cheeky Instagram message from Jonas. "We had a lot of mutual friends, and they'd been trying to introduce us for a long time," Turner told Harper's Bazaar UK in 2019. Shortly after that fateful encounter, the two embarked on a whirlwind romance, including a fairytale wedding in the South of France and the birth of their two children. In January, the couple seemed stronger than ever, with Jonas gushing about their partnership while accepting the Jonas Brothers' Hollywood Walk of Fame star. "You keep me motivated and inspired every day. I strive to be as cool as you," he said, per Extra.
However on September 5, months after making the romantic statement, the "Burnin' Up" singer filed for divorce, per Today. "After four wonderful years of marriage, we have mutually decided to amicably end our marriage," the pair confirmed on Instagram a day later. "There are many speculative narratives as to why but, truly this is a united decision." While their statement hinted at an amicable split, recent developments have proven otherwise. On September 21, Turner filed a lawsuit against Jonas, accusing him of wrongfully detaining their two children, per People. With this shocking development unfolding, we spoke to a divorce attorney to better understand the situation.
Legal expert says Joe Jonas' divorce filing was very sneaky
On September 21, Sophie Turner filed a shocking lawsuit against Joe Jonas, claiming that the singer was walking back on moving their children to England, per CNN. With a legal battle looming between the two, we spoke with Holly Davis, high-net-worth divorce attorney from Kirker Davis LLP about the situation, and it looks like Jonas's strategy is "very aggressive." She explained, "Sophie's court filing details the parties' agreement to make England their forever home, and they did so back in December 2022 ... She says the plan was for her to do her acting project in the U.K., with Joe to go on tour." Unfortunately, their plan supposedly fell through after they got into a fight in August –– resulting in Jonas filing for divorce and holding the kids' passports.
"Sophie calls this an 'abduction,' which feels right, but really, it's not following through with his end of the agreement, which is to have them all move to England," Davis explained. She also added that Jonas filing for divorce in Florida was a "very sneaky" move. "When anyone files for divorce in Florida, there are a set of rules that apply in all divorce cases which prevents a parent from moving the children," she said. "This prevents abduction ... Knowing this rule, Joe filed for divorce without telling Sophie he was going to do so, so that he could get the benefit of this rule when Sophie returned to the U.S. to move the family back to England."