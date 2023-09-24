Keke Palmer And Darius Jackson's Dramatic Split Explained

Keke Palmer's relationship with her boyfriend, Darius Jackson, briefly collapsed after they came to blows on social media.

2023 has been full of ups and downs for Palmer and Jackson, who recently welcomed their firstborn into the world. Months after Palmer weaved her pregnancy announcement into an "Saturday Night Live" monologue, she gave birth to Leodis Andrellton Jackson. Little Leodis made his highly-anticipated entrance into the world in late February 2023.

Palmer announced her baby's arrival during her first post-birth Instagram post, where she and Jackson looked equal parts excited and fatigued. "Only 48 hrs of being parents!" Palmer captioned a slideshow, which featured a video of herself driving while wearing a messy bun and glasses. Meanwhile, Jackson looked casually cool in a hoodie and sweats. This was the first time Palmer showed the baby's face, but it would not be the last. Two months later, Palmer and Jackson took their newborn to his first Angels' game, where the happy family posed in the stands.

By July, Jackson and Palmer's romantic relationship had taken a turn for the worse. Their issues stemmed from Palmer's (viral) interactions with Usher when she attended his Las Vegas Residency. During the moment, Palmer flaunted her amazing post-baby body in a skin-tight dress, as Usher treated her to a flirtatious serenade of "There Goes My Baby." While Palmer (along with her fans) seemed to love the special attention, Jackson did not — and he just had to tell the whole wide world.