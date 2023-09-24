Nic Kerdiles' Last Instagram Post Before Fatal Motorcycle Crash Is Heartbreaking & Eerie

Former hockey pro Nic Kerdiles' last Instagram Story is incredibly heartbreaking and eerie in the wake of his death at age 29. On September 23, Kerdiles faced fatal injuries after getting into a motorcycle accident, per WKRN. The former Anaheim Ducks player — who was once on a path to marry reality star Savannah Chrisley — was driving in Tennessee at the time of the crash. As the outlet reported, Kerdiles failed to yield at a stop sign and ran into a BMW SUV. Although Kerdiles was alive when medical personnel arrived, he succumbed to his injuries at Vanderbilt Medical Center.

Kerdiles' death comes seven months after Savannah and her father, Todd Chrisley, helped foil his February suicide attempt, according to People. Although Savannah and Kerdiles hadn't officially been in a relationship for several years, the reality star has since taken to Instagram to honor her ex-fiancé. In a series of Instagram Stories, Savannah honored the years they spent romantically intertwined. "I'm still hoping you'll respond to my text..." Savannah captioned a photo of them kissing on what appears to be a hike (via E! News).

Her second Story was even more heartbreaking, featuring the former couple posing together on the beach. "Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today. I miss you and I love you," wrote Savannah (via E! News). She also asked Kerdiles to send "a sign" that he'll be okay. Unfortunately, Kerdiles' last Instagram post evokes feelings that are just as gut-wrenching as Savannah's.