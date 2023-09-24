Nic Kerdiles' Last Instagram Post Before Fatal Motorcycle Crash Is Heartbreaking & Eerie
Former hockey pro Nic Kerdiles' last Instagram Story is incredibly heartbreaking and eerie in the wake of his death at age 29. On September 23, Kerdiles faced fatal injuries after getting into a motorcycle accident, per WKRN. The former Anaheim Ducks player — who was once on a path to marry reality star Savannah Chrisley — was driving in Tennessee at the time of the crash. As the outlet reported, Kerdiles failed to yield at a stop sign and ran into a BMW SUV. Although Kerdiles was alive when medical personnel arrived, he succumbed to his injuries at Vanderbilt Medical Center.
Kerdiles' death comes seven months after Savannah and her father, Todd Chrisley, helped foil his February suicide attempt, according to People. Although Savannah and Kerdiles hadn't officially been in a relationship for several years, the reality star has since taken to Instagram to honor her ex-fiancé. In a series of Instagram Stories, Savannah honored the years they spent romantically intertwined. "I'm still hoping you'll respond to my text..." Savannah captioned a photo of them kissing on what appears to be a hike (via E! News).
Her second Story was even more heartbreaking, featuring the former couple posing together on the beach. "Heaven gained the most beautiful angel today. I miss you and I love you," wrote Savannah (via E! News). She also asked Kerdiles to send "a sign" that he'll be okay. Unfortunately, Kerdiles' last Instagram post evokes feelings that are just as gut-wrenching as Savannah's.
Nic Kerdiles posed with his motorcycle before he died
Nic Kerdiles spent some of his last moments on earth riding his motorcycle. Eerily, he featured his motorcycle in his last social media post. In a since-expired Instagram Story, Kerdiles confidently posed on his motorcycle as someone snapped a photo of him. He captioned the photo "Night Rider." Unfortunately, although he was wearing a helmet in the photo, he would not survive his injuries.
Days earlier, Kerdiles revealed that he'd been having a good time in Nashville, Tennessee where he'd been living and practicing real estate. In an Instagram slideshow, Kerdiles posted two photos of himself seemingly in good spirits as he posed with friends in a bar. He also posted a photo of himself posed on a Toyota tractor. "Decent weekend being a tourist in my own town," Kerdiles captioned the photo.
On September 1, Kerdiles happily reflected on the recent time he'd spent with his entire family, including his nieces and nephews. "Getting to go home this past weekend and seeing my family was something that I need more than I knew," Kerdiles wrote on Instagram. "Time in this life goes by quicker and quicker each day. I will never again take the these days with them for granted and my advice is the same for everyone else." Sadly, Kerdiles also revealed he'd already booked his next trip back home.
Our thoughts and prayers go out to Savannah Chrisley and the Kerdiles family.