11 Red Flags In Danny Masterson And Bijou Phillips' Relationship

"That '70s Show" star Danny Masterson and "Almost Famous" actor Bijou Phillips ended their marriage on the lowest of notes after Masterson was found guilty of rape and sentenced to 30 years in prison. People initially reported that Phillips planned on standing by her man after his September 2023 sentencing. "She loves Danny and has no plans to file for divorce ... She tries to stay hopeful," an insider said. But days later, Phillips' lawyer, Peter A. Lauzon, told TMZ that she was filing for divorce.

Phillips and Masterson tied the knot in 2011 after dating for six years, so their relationship was an exceptionally long one by Hollywood standards. They welcomed a daughter named Fianna Francis in 2014, and Phillips reportedly plans on allowing the little girl to visit her dad in prison. "This period has been unimaginably hard on the marriage and the family. Mr. Masterson was always present for Ms. Phillips during her most difficult times of her life," Lauzon said.

Once upon a time, the wild-child daughter of a '60s music star and the guy whose biggest claim to fame used to be playing a '70s bad boy seemed like a pretty decent match on paper. But there were some glaring signs that these two were not alright, so it's kind of surprising that they didn't split long before something so heinous ripped them apart.