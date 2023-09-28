The Ex Tiger Woods And RHOBH Star Paul 'PK' Kemsley Have In Common

As "Real Housewives of Beverly Hills" fans will know, Paul "PK" Kemsley has been happily married to Dorit Kemsley since 2015. However, prior to their union, he was linked to none other than Rachel Uchitel. Yep — the same Uchitel who once dated Tiger Woods.

As a brief refresher, Uchitel's name first made headlines back in 2009 when she was accused of being Woods' mistress. Despite initially denying that she even knew the golfer, the former nightclub hostess admitted to having an affair with the golfer while he was married to his then-wife, Elin Nordegren, and has even spoken about the non-disclosure agreement (NDA) she signed. As for her relationship with PK, that only became public knowledge in September 2020, thanks to an interview on "Juicy Scoop w Heather McDonald." Uchitel didn't share any specific dates in the episode, but she explained that it was while he was in the midst of his divorce from his first wife, Loretta Gold. In other words, this is a relationship that happened more than a decade ago — and until fairly recently, no one even knew about it.

The difference in what's been made public isn't the only disparity between the two relationships, though. In fact, when it comes to what Uchitel has said about Woods and Kemsley, all indications suggest that the only common thread between these relationships is her involvement in them.