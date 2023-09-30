What Abby Lee Miller Has Said About Her Experience In Prison

"Dance Moms" star Abby Lee Miller has never-ending thoughts about her prison bid. It's been years since Miller went to prison for bankruptcy fraud. In 2017, Miller was sentenced to one year and one day in prison after a judge found her guilty of misrepresenting her finances during her 2010 bankruptcy case, per E! News. In 2016, before her sentencing, Miller expressed regret about withholding her earnings to the tune of $750,000. "I am very sorry for what I've done," Miller said during the hearing. "My name has been dragged through the mud."

Ahead of her prison stint, Miller revealed why she believed that she might not survive her incarceration. But it wasn't because of her unfortunate Burkitt lymphoma diagnosis, which wouldn't come until 2018.It was because of potential prison violence. "I hope it won't be as bad as I imagine," Miller shared during "Abby Tells All" (via People). "I mean, if a whole gang of people want to kill you, they're gonna do it. If a whole bunch of people want to make your life a living hell, they're gonna do it. If it's that bad, I probably won't survive." Fortunately, Miller did survive, and she's bounced back, too. Although "Dance Moms" has been over for several seasons, Miller signed on to do a brand new "Dances Moms"-style show in 2023, per ET.

However, she's never stopped talking about the time she spent in prison, and she's shared some super interesting thoughts about her experience.