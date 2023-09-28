The Shady Side Of Bijou Phillips

The following article includes references to sexual assault, body shaming, homophobia, addiction, and mental health issues.

Bijou Phillips was 14 years old when the tabloids developed an unhealthy obsession with her evening exploits in NYC. She already had her own apartment there, and she could gain entry to nightclubs despite being underage. But even before Bijou got emancipated from her father, "California Dreamin'" singer John Phillips, and her multi-talented mom, Geneviève Waïte, she rebelled against being treated like a child.

On "The Howard Stern Show," Bijou said she was just 12 when she began smoking weed, sneaking out, and inviting friends to sneak in through her bedroom window. Her dad's solution for stopping this behavior would have put Bijou's life at risk during a house fire. "He blow-torched all my windows shut ... all in my room and all down the hallway, so I couldn't get out of the house," she shared.

Bijou confirmed to Howard Stern that there was some truth buried in the many infamous tabloid tales about her; she did, indeed, stab a male friend in the leg with a knife. However, she told Stern that it was an accident, saying that her friend had made her angry by trying to wrestle with her. "I grabbed this kitchen knife and I was just pretending to stab at him," she explained. Unfortunately for him, he moved his leg right into the weapon. "He's not mad and he totally loves me," Bijou said of her wounded friend. But this wasn't the only time someone ended up hurt because she made a poor decision. This is the shadier side of Bijou Phillips.