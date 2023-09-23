Bijou Phillips Has A Tumultuous Relationship With Her Sister Mackenzie

This article contains mention of sexual assault, incest and drug use.

Bijou Phillips made headlines when she filed for divorce from Danny Masterson after he was sentenced to 30 years to life for rape, but this isn't the first time she's been associated with scandal through her loved ones. Back in 2009, her half-sister, Mackenzie Phillips, shared harrowing details about her incestuous relationship with their father with the world — and for a long time, that created a lot of tension between them.

Mackenzie left The Mamas & The Papas fans reeling in September 2009, when she revealed in her memoir, "High on Arrival" (via the Daily Mail), that her father, John Phillips, had sexually assaulted her when she was a teenager. She also shared that she and him went on to have a decade-long relationship she believed was consensual at the time. Soon after sharing her truth, however, she was forced to realize that not everyone in her family was thrilled to have it out in the open. Her youngest sibling, Bijou, was one family member to say something. "I understand Mackenzie's need to come clean with a history she feels will help others, but it's devastating to have the world watch as we try and mend broken fences," she told Us Weekly at the time.

Sure enough, that mending of fences was a lengthy process. In fact, Bijou has been very open about her mixed feelings about her sister's revelations in the past.

If you or anyone you know has been a victim of sexual assault, help is available. Visit the Rape, Abuse & Incest National Network website or contact RAINN's National Helpline at 1-800-656-HOPE (4673).