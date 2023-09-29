The Untold Truth Of Patrick Dempsey

Patrick Dempsey's career has been fascinating, considering how long he worked in the industry before truly breaking out with his role as Dr. Derek "McDreamy" Shepherd in the juggernaut hit series "Grey's Anatomy." Perhaps even more interesting is how he got to Hollywood from a small rural town in the first place — a very unique journey that actually included juggling and a unicycle. Once he began acting, Dempsey was by no means hurting for work. He was a teen movie staple in the late 1980s, notably appearing in "Can't Buy Me Love" and "Some Girls," as well as "Fast Love," the short-lived TV adaptation of "Fast Times at Ridgemont High." Dempsey worked consistently in television and film in the 1990s, but it was "Grey's" that made him a household name in 2005.

After leaving "Grey's Anatomy," Dempsey has appeared in a number of projects, including the TV series "Devils," the much-anticipated "Enchanted" sequel ("Disenchanted"), and the film "Ferrari." The latter must have been a real treat for the actor, a race car driver whose love of cars is perhaps only paralleled by his love of watches (he's a Tag Heuer ambassador, after all) and home renovation. Add producer — and dad — to his list of jobs and the man clearly has his hands full. And as if all of that were not enough to warrant our attention, Dempsey's personal life has had a lot of unexpected turns as well. Heck, even his charity work has a riveting story behind it. Here is the untold truth of Patrick Dempsey.