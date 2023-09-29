Why Oprah Winfrey Credits Her Father Vernon For Saving Her Life

Oprah Winfrey regularly makes Forbes' list of the richest self-made women in America, but that's not to say she didn't have a great foundation to help her reach that point. In fact, she credits her father, Vernon Winfrey, for ensuring she took the right path as a youngster. In so doing, she's said, he not only set her up for success — but saved her life.

Oprah has long spoken about the important role her father played in her life, especially once she began living with him as a teenager. Though she'd lived with him and her stepmother, Zelma Winfrey, for a brief time when she was an 8-year-old, it was only when she was 14 that she moved in with him permanently. Sadly, the circumstances under which she'd returned weren't the happiest. She revealed that after years of sexual abuse by family members, she'd developed an unhealthy approach to sexuality and fell pregnant. She explained on "Oprah's Lifeclass" that her mother, Vernita Lee, had attempted to send her to a detention center. However, when the center didn't have space, she was sent to her father and stepmother once again.

For Oprah, this was a watershed moment. In addition to moving in with Vernon and Zelma, her newborn son, Canaan Winfrey, passed away, and Vernon encouraged her to see it as her second chance. And that she did.