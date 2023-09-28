Kourtney Is Right: Kim Has NEVER Been Happy For Her Sister
Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's dysfunctional relationship has once again broken the internet. In the inciting clip, taken from the season 4 premiere of "The Kardashians," Kim and Kourtney continue to hash out their feelings after the fallout of Kourtney's wedding, which by the way, Kim certainly attempted to downplay after signing on for her Dolce & Gabbana campaign — after the famous fashion house followed Kourtney's wedding. Fans seem more divided than ever over which sister has the moral high ground, but it's crystal clear that Kim, who's been unable to celebrate Kourtney's triumphs, is the villain here. As Kourtney relayed, Kim has never, ever been happy for her.
During the convo, Kim continuously deflected Kourtney's feelings about feeling slighted about the wedding, implying Kourtney wasn't happy with herself. Kim then weaponized Kourtney's personal relationships against her by suggesting that her friends were in a secret group chat to talk trash about her. Even worse, Kim also mentioned Kourtney's own children, revealing that they were secretly convening to complain about their mother. That was a nasty dig regardless, though Kim's proven she's not above using Kourt's kids against her, per The U.S. Sun. But doing so while Kourtney was pregnant symbolized a new low in their relationship.
However, that's far from the first time Kim had her claws out with Kourtney. Kim has never celebrated Kourtney and it seems her resentment is a main factor in their tattered bond.
Kim seems to resent Kourtney's relationship with Travis Barker
The wedding drama between Kim and Kourtney Kardashian was bound to drag on because Kim has never been able to handle when Kourtney was front and center — especially since she started dating Travis Barker. And it wasn't just the Italian wedding drama. Kim also threw some shade at Kourtney and the Blink-182 drummer's first Vegas-themed wedding. "There's no one I would have officiated a rock n roll Vegas wedding for other than @chrisappleton1 and @lukasgage," Kim wrote to commemorate her hair stylist's wedding in April (via Page Six). As the outlet noted, Kim wasn't present at Kravis' unofficial ceremony and it seems she used the moment to shade Kourtney's own rock 'n' roll setup. Why did Kim feel the need to further downplay Kourtney's wedding? Easy answer. Jealousy.
Kourtney's relationship with Barker has undoubtedly boosted her fame in ways that sometimes rivals Kim's popularity. Case in point? Kourtney and Barker attended the 2022 Academy Awards because Barker was performing, while Kim was stuck at home. But, according to The U.S. Sun, Kim did attend the afterparty and documented her striking blue look on Instagram. She then implied she'd attended the actual event, instead of the post-celebration only.
A source who spoke with the pub claimed Kourtney's Oscars attendance made Kim question her social relevance, but specified that she wasn't jealous. Yet, it certainly seemed that way. There's also the fact that Kim very publicly shaded Kourtney and Barker's PDA on Ellen DeGeneres' show. And though the couple definitely overdoes the PDA, Kim seemed miffed that Kourtney was the topic of conversation at all.
Kim has even stolen Kourtney's business thunder
Poosh, Kourtney Kardashian's wellness and lifestyle endeavor, faced backlash for seemingly borrowing from Gwyneth Paltrow's infamous Goop brand, but the accusations were put to bed when both creators partnered to sell a scented candle, per Harper's Bazaar. Regardless, among the Kardashian sisters, it's clear the wellness industry was one that Kourtney tapped into in the most meaningful way. Even if Poosh has been criticized for dishing out harmful pseudoscience, it's been a hit among Kourt's fans. And honestly, it's the one business endeavor that's really set her apart from Kim and Khloé Kardashian. Or at least it was.
In July, Kim took to Instagram to announce a partnership with Alani Nutrition, a lifestyle and nutrition brand that's producing Kim's own line of "Kimade," according to her caption. Although International Business Times reported that Kimade, which seems to be a Kim-branded version of Alani's pre-existing energy drinks, will taste like strawberry lemonade, it likely left a bad taste in Kourtney's mouth. Everyone knows the wellness market has been Kourtney's thing for years. And though Kourtney shouldn't be able to dictate what opportunities Kim pursues, taking a moment to think about the impact of their actions on each other's feelings would go a long way toward keeping their relationship healthy. However, it doesn't feel as if Kim is interested in acknowledging, considering, or respecting Kourtney's happiness at all. And until that changes, their bond will probably never recover.