Kourtney Is Right: Kim Has NEVER Been Happy For Her Sister

Kim and Kourtney Kardashian's dysfunctional relationship has once again broken the internet. In the inciting clip, taken from the season 4 premiere of "The Kardashians," Kim and Kourtney continue to hash out their feelings after the fallout of Kourtney's wedding, which by the way, Kim certainly attempted to downplay after signing on for her Dolce & Gabbana campaign — after the famous fashion house followed Kourtney's wedding. Fans seem more divided than ever over which sister has the moral high ground, but it's crystal clear that Kim, who's been unable to celebrate Kourtney's triumphs, is the villain here. As Kourtney relayed, Kim has never, ever been happy for her.

During the convo, Kim continuously deflected Kourtney's feelings about feeling slighted about the wedding, implying Kourtney wasn't happy with herself. Kim then weaponized Kourtney's personal relationships against her by suggesting that her friends were in a secret group chat to talk trash about her. Even worse, Kim also mentioned Kourtney's own children, revealing that they were secretly convening to complain about their mother. That was a nasty dig regardless, though Kim's proven she's not above using Kourt's kids against her, per The U.S. Sun. But doing so while Kourtney was pregnant symbolized a new low in their relationship.

However, that's far from the first time Kim had her claws out with Kourtney. Kim has never celebrated Kourtney and it seems her resentment is a main factor in their tattered bond.