3 Times Lifetime's Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story Left Us With More Questions About The Real Case

True crime lovers, prepare for the twists and turns of a story that will keep you wondering who killed Barbara Weaver. Lifetime has released the film "Amish Stud: The Eli Weaver Story," based on the book, "A Killing in Amish Country: Sex, Betrayal and a Cold-Blooded Murder" by Gregg Olsen and Rebecca Morris, per Lifetime.

The story follows an Amish community faced with sudden tragedy as Barbara Weaver, played by Miranda MacDougall, is found shot to death in her home. The murder is a real-life case that occurred in June of 2009 in a small town in Ohio, per A&E. Now, being a true crime fan, you may be shouting it has to be the husband, it seems like it's always that way! And while that does have some truth to it in this case, her husband, Eli Weaver, played by Luke Macfarlane, didn't do it alone. Weaver relied on his mistress, Barb Raber, played by Kirsten Vangsness, to help him commit the murder.

The two conspired to kill Barbara, but fortunately, they didn't get away with it. In September 2009, Raber, who was the one to shoot Barbara, was convicted to 23 years to life in prison, per A&E. As for Eli, he took a plea deal which allowed him to only get 15 years in prison with the possibility of parole in 2024. Although we know how the Weaver case unfolded, the Lifetime film left us with questions about his love life and the women tied to his life.