Whatever Happened To Hunter Hayes?

In 2019, Hunter Hayes was cast alongside both the sublime (Chaka Khan, Dionne Warwick) and the ridiculous (Sarah Palin, Bret Michaels) on the third season of Fox's fever dream talent show, "The Masked Singer." And he acquitted himself well while trying to showcase his vocal skills dressed as an astronaut, reaching Week 12 before being revealed.

Hayes performed One Direction's "Story of My Life" in his elimination week and appeared to have the time of his life on the prime-time hit. In an interview with Entertainment Weekly following his exit, the singer-songwriter advised any other famous faces thinking of signing up to go for it: "Do it and just make sure you're having fun. It is a competition, but the reason that I was really excited about it was that it's not a competition about technicality. It's about individuality. I think that's why it's been such success."

The hitmaker also no doubt gave aspiring contestants a few ideas about how to fool their way onto the show. Turns out Hayes has a fear which could have deterred producers from giving him the gig: "I've had experiences where I have zero problem being in a confined space but I've also had, like, mild panic attacks being in confined spaces. But I didn't want them to know that. I won't say I lied, but I didn't really tell them about the potential for claustrophobia."