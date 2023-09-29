Lil Tay's First Public Photo Since Since Wild Death Hoax Heightens The Mystery

Lil Tay has returned to the public eye in the wake of that outlandish death hoax. On August 9, a post was uploaded to the social media influencer's Instagram page, claiming she passed away. "It is with a heavy heart that we share the devastating news of our beloved Claire's sudden and tragic passing," the now-deleted post revealed (via USA Today). The statement also claimed that her brother, Jason Tian, passed away. However, the tragic news was quickly debunked by Lil Tay herself, who told TMZ that she was alive and well. "I want to make it clear that my brother and I are safe and alive, but I'm completely heartbroken, and struggling to even find the right words to say," she said. "It's been a traumatizing 24 hours."

Towards the end of her statement, the young star revealed that the death claim was uploaded by a third party who compromised her account. "My Instagram account ... [was] used to spread jarring misinformation and rumors regarding me, to the point that even my name was wrong," she added. "My legal name is Tay Tian, not 'Claire Hope.'" While Lil Tay has confirmed that she is, in fact, alive, the young talent has refrained from going on any public outings. However, on September 27, that all changed when the teenage influencer was spotted for the first time in years.