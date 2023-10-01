How Barbara Walters Once Offended RHONJ Star Caroline Manzo

As Caroline Manzo once waxed poetic, "You hang out with trash, and you start to smell like garbage." Perhaps she believes that saying applies to award-winning journalist Barbara Walters, too! Manzo was adamant during her "Virtual Reali-Tea" interview that she wasn't so much miffed by the backstage snub as she was that Walters did, in fact, take the time to greet the show's other guest — someone Manzo referred to as a "woman that wrote a book on being a professional mistress." She added, "I could understand if you felt like maybe we're a little lowbrow and you can't be bothered, but look who you're saying hello to, and you're not coming next door to say hello to me."

Could it be that Manzo was hinting around at Walters' very own marital affair with Senator Edward W. Brooke back in the 1970s? "I was certainly — I don't know — I was certainly infatuated," Walters confessed during a candid interview with Oprah Winfrey about the illicit romance. "I was certainly involved. He was exciting. He was brilliant. It was exciting times in Washington."

As it turns out, however, the backstage affront was just the tip of the iceberg for Manzo. Things went from bad to worse once "The View" cameras started rolling...