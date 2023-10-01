Travis Kelce And His Sister-In-Law Kylie Kelce Have A Close Relationship

The Kelce family is as tight as the players on a winning football team. Kylie Kelce got a new brother — well, brother-in-law — when she married NFL star Jason Kelce in 2018. But even before she became Mrs. Kelce, Kylie had long been a part of the football family.

Kylie met Jason in 2015 after they connected on Tinder, noting that she was a little wary that it was a fake profile, according to The Knot. Luckily, he was the real deal, and since then, she has been by her husband's side through his countless football games, even as he played against his brother, Travis Kelce, in the Super Bowl.

Travis and Jason have a brotherly relationship like no other; growing up only two years apart, the siblings were incredibly close. In a segment for NFL Films, Travis got teary-eyed as he explained his and his brother's strong bond. "He's always been there for me in my life, and always taken those steps ahead of me, so I can follow those footsteps knowing that it was a journey [and] it was a rough life for him, in terms of people not always believing in him. So that was cool."

Because of how close Travis and Jason have been, it was evident that any woman who came into one of their lives would have to get the stamp of approval from the other brother, and Kylie definitely did. Over the years, Kylie and Travis have formed a tight-knit relationship almost as close as the Kansas City Chiefs player and his brother.