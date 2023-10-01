Travis Kelce And His Sister-In-Law Kylie Kelce Have A Close Relationship
The Kelce family is as tight as the players on a winning football team. Kylie Kelce got a new brother — well, brother-in-law — when she married NFL star Jason Kelce in 2018. But even before she became Mrs. Kelce, Kylie had long been a part of the football family.
Kylie met Jason in 2015 after they connected on Tinder, noting that she was a little wary that it was a fake profile, according to The Knot. Luckily, he was the real deal, and since then, she has been by her husband's side through his countless football games, even as he played against his brother, Travis Kelce, in the Super Bowl.
Travis and Jason have a brotherly relationship like no other; growing up only two years apart, the siblings were incredibly close. In a segment for NFL Films, Travis got teary-eyed as he explained his and his brother's strong bond. "He's always been there for me in my life, and always taken those steps ahead of me, so I can follow those footsteps knowing that it was a journey [and] it was a rough life for him, in terms of people not always believing in him. So that was cool."
Because of how close Travis and Jason have been, it was evident that any woman who came into one of their lives would have to get the stamp of approval from the other brother, and Kylie definitely did. Over the years, Kylie and Travis have formed a tight-knit relationship almost as close as the Kansas City Chiefs player and his brother.
Kylie Kelce has given Travis Kelce dating advice
Many would swipe right if they came across Travis Kelce's dating profile, but he's still seeking some dating advice from his sister-in-law, Kylie Kelce. Since Kylie and Philadelphia Eagles star Jason Kelce famously met on Tinder in 2015, the online dating app clearly worked for the couple. Therefore, a then-single Travis thought: Who better to ask for advice than Kylie?
During an episode of Travis and Jason's podcast, "New Heights," the Kansas City Chiefs player told Kylie and his brother that he was going to get back on Tinder. He then asked his sister-in-law if he should include a picture of himself with his mustache or not. Travis has been rocking a new look as he shaved his beard but left a thick mustache in its place. Some love the football star's new look, but others, like Kylie, are not as big of a fan. So when he suggested having one of his dating pics with the mustache, the mom of three offered some harsh but strategic advice. Kylie said, "I think you should do the mustache because if they'd swipe right at your worst, then they'll love you at your best." The two laughed off the tough love Kylie gave.
Although his sister-in-law might not be a fan of Travis' stache, one person seems to be. The football star has been making headlines in September 2023 due to rumors that he's Taylor Swift's new beau. So, he might not need Kylie's advice after all.
Kylie Kelce has called Travis Kelce an amazing uncle
Travis Kelce is definitely the fun uncle! Jason Kelce and Kylie Kelce are parents to three amazing daughters — Wyatt, Elliotte, and Bennett — and have gushed about the Kansas City Chiefs star being a fantastic uncle. In February 2023, Kylie shared with People, "He is like the absolute best uncle you can imagine."
Travis landed the number-one spot not just because he's Jason's only brother, but because he's willing to do anything and everything for his nieces. Kylie revealed to People, "She'll [Kylie's daughter] be like, 'Jump up and down.' He'll do it. 'Roll on the floor,' he'll do it. 'Be the pony.' He'll do it. So he's all-in when it comes to being an uncle. He is the epitome of an uncle, just through and through." Kylie will give Travis the title of number-one uncle, but there is still something the mother of two is hesitant about when it comes to the football star and her kids.
Kylie revealed on the "New Heights" podcast that when it comes to caring for her three kids on his own, she's not sure Travis can handle it. When the football star asked his sister-in-law how long she would leave all three of her kids with him alone, she hilariously responded, "But then who is watching you?" Kylie eventually admitted she would let him watch the kids unsupervised for about an hour, which Travis was happy to take.