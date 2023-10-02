Why Maren Morris Is Saying Goodbye To Country Music

Maren Morris became country music's biggest It Girl in 2016 with her breakout hit "My Church," which nabbed a Grammy in 2017. Lyrics like "When Hank brings the sermon / And Cash leads the choir / It gets my cold heart burning" celebrated industry icons like Hank Williams and Johnny Cash, showcasing Morris' appreciation for the country greats that came before her. As a result of her debut EP's success, the hitmaker was honored as New Artist of the Year at the 2016 CMAs, with everyone believing she was poised to achieve superstardom within the industry.

While it's true that Morris is currently one of country music's biggest voices, she has become disillusioned with the genre, calling out other country stars for their problematic behavior. "After the Trump years, people's biases were on full display. It just revealed who people really were and that they were proud to be misogynistic and racist and homophobic and transphobic," the Nashville-based artist told the Los Angeles Times. From putting Morgan Wallen on blast for his racial slurs, to publicly feuding with Jason Aldean's wife Brittany over her transphobic comments, Morris hasn't shied away from standing up for what she believes in.

Doing so has earned her plenty of vitriol, leading her to question whether the country music industry is the right fit for her. In September 2023, the "Girl" singer officially announced her departure from the genre.