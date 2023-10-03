The Heartbreaking Meaning Behind Kate Beckinsale's Tattoos

Kate Beckinsale is one actor who's always lived life on her own terms. When drawing comparisons between the way society judges older women, Beckinsale listed tattoos as one vice men didn't have to answer for. "And I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that's in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo," the actor said during an interview with Women's Health. "It hasn't been interpreted as, 'Why hasn't he had more children?' or, 'Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?' or, 'Why has he had so many girlfriends?'"

Despite the unfair judgment, Beckinsale has still amassed her fair share of ink over the years. Beckinsale has a few tattoos, including a dainty cross tattoo, which she first uploaded to her Instagram account in February of 2022. Given the lack of a caption, it's unclear why Beckinsale decided on this particular design. The outlet also noted a temporary tattoo of the letter "E," which Beckinsale got because of her role in 2022's "Prisoner's Daughter." Beckinsale debuted the latter on Instagram alongside a peculiar caption. "Let's go, son," she wrote.

Tragically, two of Beckinsale's tattoos are connected to her cherished feline friend, Clive.