The Heartbreaking Meaning Behind Kate Beckinsale's Tattoos
Kate Beckinsale is one actor who's always lived life on her own terms. When drawing comparisons between the way society judges older women, Beckinsale listed tattoos as one vice men didn't have to answer for. "And I witness men constantly doing whatever they like, whether that's in relationships, or deciding to buy a motorbike, or getting a tattoo," the actor said during an interview with Women's Health. "It hasn't been interpreted as, 'Why hasn't he had more children?' or, 'Is he ever going to decide to become a parent?' or, 'Why has he had so many girlfriends?'"
Despite the unfair judgment, Beckinsale has still amassed her fair share of ink over the years. Beckinsale has a few tattoos, including a dainty cross tattoo, which she first uploaded to her Instagram account in February of 2022. Given the lack of a caption, it's unclear why Beckinsale decided on this particular design. The outlet also noted a temporary tattoo of the letter "E," which Beckinsale got because of her role in 2022's "Prisoner's Daughter." Beckinsale debuted the latter on Instagram alongside a peculiar caption. "Let's go, son," she wrote.
Tragically, two of Beckinsale's tattoos are connected to her cherished feline friend, Clive.
Kate Beckinsale got two tattoos after the death of her cat
Kate Beckinsale revealed her saddest tattoo yet in August 2023. The A-lister proudly showed off a tattoo of her late cat, Clive. The Instagram photo featured a super somber shot of Clive's face superimposed onto her arm. "This has really helped. Thank you so much, @_dr_woo," Beckinsale wrote, graciously linking her tattoo artist. One month later, Beckinsale showed off a second back tattoo, which featured Clive's striking eyes. "How can a light that burned so brightly Suddenly burn so pale ... love you always," Beckinsale wrote alongside the Instagram post. The second slide featured a second, zoomed-in image of the tattoo.
Beckinsale's cat had died only a few months earlier. "Clive has died," wrote Beckinsale as she made the devastating announcement. "I don't have it in me to make a montage or even look at pictures of him yet. Every single part of my house feels like he should be in it ... My heart is absolutely and totally broken. 2004-2023." In the heartbreaking photo, Beckinsale tightly cradled Clive in her arms before his death. It's uncertain whether Clive faced any life-threatening health issues, but at the age of 19, he exceeded the typical lifespan of a house cat. And though that's probably no consolation for the ultra-devoted cat mom, at least Beckinsale will probably never regret the tattoo.
Kate Beckinsale also has tattoos for her mom and daughter
Kate Beckinsale definitely uses tattoos to commemorate those she cares for most. Of course, that includes her mother and adult daughter, Judy Loe and Lily Sheen – both actors. In September, Beckinsale posted an Instagram photo of a tattoo simply featuring the word "mama" twice. "The two I'll kill and die for," Beckinsale captioned the shot of her ink. According to Page Six, Beckinsale used her mom and daughter's handwriting as the inspiration for the adorable tattoo.
For Mother's Day 2023, Beckinsale posted a slightly blurry version of the same tattoo. In the caption, Beckinsale spoke passionately about the intense love she's experienced as both a daughter and a mom. "I've never loved more fiercely than I have loved as a daughter and as a mother," she wrote on Instagram. "It's a great and terrible love, shot through with the threat of loss, guilt and the feeling that you could not survive if they left you, with the knowledge that both of them will, in their different ways. What a privilege to get to love this hard and be loved this hard." Beckinsale went on to call her mother and daughter her "two quiet warriors," then concluded the caption with a hauntingly beautiful line." "Whatever happens, your blood beats in my heart and mine in yours."