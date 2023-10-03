Drake Has Made His Feelings About Marriage Crystal Clear
Drake has opened up about his outlook on marriage. In the past, the musician has been romantically linked to Serena Williams, Rihanna, and Sophie Brussaux, with whom he has one child. In 2012, the "God's Plan" singer told i-D that his love life had been taking a backseat to his music projects. "Right now, music comes before anything. I think that's why I am single — because I think every woman that's ever been in my life knows that," Drake said.
In 2022, jewelry designer Alex Moss shared on Instagram that he'd teamed up with Drake on a necklace called "Previous Engagements," which is made up of 42 engagement ring diamonds. Each of these diamonds represents a time when Drake contemplated proposing to someone but ultimately decided not to. Previously, the artist revealed that he'd had thoughts about getting hitched to Rihanna during their relationship. "I don't have the fairy tale, like, 'Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna, and this is, like, so perfect,'" Drake said on the talk show "The Shop" in 2018 (via ET). "It looks so good on paper. ... By the way, I wanted that too at one time." More recently, Drake has revisited the subject of marriage.
Drake thinks he'll 'eventually' get married
Drake is getting candid about why he hasn't tied the knot. During a 2023 appearance on "The Really Good Podcast," Drake spoke candidly with host Bobbi Althoff about why he hasn't said "I do" to anyone yet. "It seems like a thing of, like, ancient times or something," Drake explained of marriage before adding, "I think I will eventually. You asked me, 'Why haven't I gotten married?' The truth? I don't know. I don't think I can offer somebody what they'd be looking for right now. ... I think my life, my work, is my priority." In elaborating, the rapper admitted he didn't want to jump into a situation where he couldn't be a full-on partner.
While appearing on the "Rap Radar" podcast in 2019, the "Hotline Bling" singer touched upon the qualities he looks for in a long-term partner. "I love my space. I love my work. And I love my routine," Drake said. "And for me to break that for somebody, it would just have to be a really special person that fits into that puzzle — and that is supportive of the things I'm doing." That said — here's what we know about Drizzy's current relationship status (and if wedding bells are in the pipeline).
Drake is currently single and has new music on the way
Rumors have recently emerged regarding Drake's love life. Drake shared a photo of himself kissing rapper Sexyy Red on the cheek to his Instagram Story in July 2023, writing, "Just met my rightful wife." Interestingly, Sexyy Red posted the same picture on her Instagram. "I'm yo favorite rapper favorite rapper," Sexyy Red captioned the moment. In September 2023, Sexyy Red posted videos and a photo on Instagram showing a Cartier watch given to her by Drake. That said, the pair has never revealed if their relationship was anything more than platonic.
Before this, back in June 2023, Drake wrote a heartfelt birthday message to musician Lilah Pi, leading many to speculate that the two were romantically involved. "More life to the gyal that's impossible to duplicate. My inspo, my confidant, my best mate, my heart @lilahpi happy birthday," Drake wrote on his Instagram Story.
Lately, Drake has been carrying out shows for his "It's All a Blur" tour, which is scheduled to continue through October. In a video shared on YouTube in September 2023, Drake confessed he was happy to be single during the tour. "Imagine if I was married or some s**t," the rapper said. "So glad I'm single. Ready to mingle, by the way." It seems as though Drake is still prioritizing his work, as he announced in August 2023 that his new album, "For All The Dogs," would drop in October 2023.