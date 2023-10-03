Drake Has Made His Feelings About Marriage Crystal Clear

Drake has opened up about his outlook on marriage. In the past, the musician has been romantically linked to Serena Williams, Rihanna, and Sophie Brussaux, with whom he has one child. In 2012, the "God's Plan" singer told i-D that his love life had been taking a backseat to his music projects. "Right now, music comes before anything. I think that's why I am single — because I think every woman that's ever been in my life knows that," Drake said.

In 2022, jewelry designer Alex Moss shared on Instagram that he'd teamed up with Drake on a necklace called "Previous Engagements," which is made up of 42 engagement ring diamonds. Each of these diamonds represents a time when Drake contemplated proposing to someone but ultimately decided not to. Previously, the artist revealed that he'd had thoughts about getting hitched to Rihanna during their relationship. "I don't have the fairy tale, like, 'Oh, Drake started a family with Rihanna, and this is, like, so perfect,'" Drake said on the talk show "The Shop" in 2018 (via ET). "It looks so good on paper. ... By the way, I wanted that too at one time." More recently, Drake has revisited the subject of marriage.