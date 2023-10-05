Does Tory Lanez Have Any Kids? What We Know About His Son Kai

Tory Lanez is known for many things, from being a famous rapper to his well-known case against Megan Thee Stallion. But aside from all of that, the "Hurts Me" singer is a father to his son, Kai'Lon Peterson, or Kai for short.

Lanez and his now-wife, Raina Chassagne, welcomed Kai in April 2017. Sadly, what should have been one of the happiest days of his life turned into one of the worst, as he was nabbed on gun and drug charges. Lanez recalled the memorable day with HotNewHipHop, sharing, "The day my son was born was the day I got locked. It was April 12, and I was coming out the hospital. I didn't even get out the parking lot. The cop was already plotting on me from the night before, but that's something special about the day [Kai] was born." However, Lanez's legal troubles didn't stop after the birth of his

In July 2020, the "In For It" rapper was accused of shooting Megan after an altercation between the two, according to the BBC. After three long years of going back and forth in court, Lanez was convicted and sentenced to 10 years in prison for shooting the "Hot Girl Summer" rapper in August 2023. Although the case has wrapped up, it continues to bring media attention to Lanez's personal life, including his son. Now that Kai has grown a bit older, here's everything we know about the rapper's one and only child.