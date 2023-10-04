Media Moments Jennifer Aniston Can Never Erase

Jennifer Aniston followed proudly in her father John Aniston's footsteps, launching her acting career in the early '90s with roles in TV shows like sitcom "Ferris Bueller" and sketch comedy series "The Edge." However, it wasn't until 1994 when Aniston landed the role of Rachel Green in "Friends" that she firmly cemented herself as a pop culture icon. "When 'Friends' began, we were all so wide-eyed and bushy-tailed," the star recalled to InStyle in 2019. "We couldn't believe what was happening, and we had no idea what was coming." The NBC comedy series quickly gained a worldwide following, and by the time the series wrapped in 2004, Aniston and her co-stars were earning $1 million per episode. And although "Friends" has been off the air for nearly 20 years, its enduring legacy makes it a TV staple for every generation.

Over the years, Aniston has worked hard not to let herself solely be defined by Rachel Green. She's continued to forge an impressive career for herself by starring in a string of popular comedy features before returning to the small screen for the Apple TV+ drama "The Morning Show," which sees her star opposite Reese Witherspoon. Because of this, Aniston has lived her life in the public eye for decades. Her fans have celebrated her career achievements with her, mourned her relationships after a breakup, and continually adored her sense of style. But moments in her life have also been scrutinized and made the subject of long-lasting gossip.

These are the media moments Jennifer Aniston can never erase.