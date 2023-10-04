Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Employee Says A-Rod Struck Out In The Bedroom Compared To Ben Affleck

In case you wanted to know more about Ben Affleck's bedroom prowess, someone in his close circle spilled some juicy tea about how he keeps up with Jennifer Lopez between the sheets. And let's just say that Bennifer's sex life is much steamier than J.Lo and A. Rod's.

But first, let's rewind things a bit. In 2014, over a decade after the "Let's Get Loud" singer called it quits with Affleck for the first time, she alluded to the fact that the actor was not a particular standout when compared to her other past lovers. J.Lo was put on the hot seat by Andy Cohen in a guest appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" and got grilled about whether singers, dancers, or actors performed the best in the bedroom. "I have to say that in my limited experience, I would have to say anybody involved in music," she dished. "So I would say singers and dancers. I forgot my card! Damn it! I could've pleaded the fifth!" Meanwhile, Affleck's ex, Gwyneth Paltrow, revealed on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in 2023 that the "Gone Girl" star was "technically excellent" in the sheets.

So, what gives? We may never find out how Affleck goes about his business, but according to someone in the know, he raised the stakes when he got hitched to Lopez.