Jennifer Lopez's Ex-Employee Says A-Rod Struck Out In The Bedroom Compared To Ben Affleck
In case you wanted to know more about Ben Affleck's bedroom prowess, someone in his close circle spilled some juicy tea about how he keeps up with Jennifer Lopez between the sheets. And let's just say that Bennifer's sex life is much steamier than J.Lo and A. Rod's.
But first, let's rewind things a bit. In 2014, over a decade after the "Let's Get Loud" singer called it quits with Affleck for the first time, she alluded to the fact that the actor was not a particular standout when compared to her other past lovers. J.Lo was put on the hot seat by Andy Cohen in a guest appearance on "Watch What Happens Live" and got grilled about whether singers, dancers, or actors performed the best in the bedroom. "I have to say that in my limited experience, I would have to say anybody involved in music," she dished. "So I would say singers and dancers. I forgot my card! Damn it! I could've pleaded the fifth!" Meanwhile, Affleck's ex, Gwyneth Paltrow, revealed on the "Call Her Daddy" podcast in 2023 that the "Gone Girl" star was "technically excellent" in the sheets.
So, what gives? We may never find out how Affleck goes about his business, but according to someone in the know, he raised the stakes when he got hitched to Lopez.
Ben Affleck reportedly has better bedroom game than A-Rod
Alex Rodriguez may be the MVP on the field, but apparently not in the sheets, or at least he pales in comparison to Ben Affleck. Thea De Sousa, an industry insider who has worked with Jennifer Lopez in the past, along with other A-listers like Julia Roberts, shared on Heather McDonald's "Juicy Scoop" podcast that Bennifer's sex life is much spicier than J. Rod's (was J. Rod even a thing?).
De Sousa apparently got the exclusive lowdown from Elaine Goldsmith-Thomas, Lopez's longtime gal pal and business partner. As it turns out, the early days of Bennifer's reunion managed to outscore J. Rod's entire engagement in terms of, well, bedroom-related activities. "I'm close with Elaine, so I get a lot of the scoop. ... They said the first week that they were back together, they had more sex than Jen had with A-Rod in the entire engagement," De Sousa divulged. "Since she knew A-Rod — I think they dated for three years, she had more sex with Ben that week." Talk about passion!
Take this info with a grain of salt, of course. Lopez has yet to spill details about her intimate life with Affleck, but she has repeatedly waxed poetic about their rekindling. "It's beautiful the way it feels very different than it was years ago," the "Marry Me" star told People. "When you find somebody and you really, really love them and you get a second chance at that? That is a really rare, precious, beautiful thing and we don't take it for granted."