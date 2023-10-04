Morgan Stewart Suffers Heartbreaking Loss
Morgan Stewart is grieving the death of her father, Herb Stewart.
On October 3, the former "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” star took to Instagram to announce Herb's passing with a photo of what appears to be him standing in front of a mountain. "Dad, I tried to prepare for this moment as best as I could and I'm sorry to say [I] just couldn't do it," wrote Morgan. "I will miss you more than i can physically express. Thank you for being the absolute best parent and person to me." She also noted his love of music. "I hope you're playing classical guitar for your mom at this very moment," added Morgan. "Please send signs, mom and [I] will need them. I love you."
Although it's been quite a while since Stewart appeared on "Rich Kids," fans may remember that Morgan was exceptionally proud of her father. While Morgan happily showcased the fairytale life she'd experienced, she also expressed gratitude for everything her father had provided for her. "My dad is an architect. He's built stores along Rodeo Drive," Morgan said, explaining how she'd been able to build a super impressive Louboutin collection. However, her parents also supported the former E! News reporter as she worked hard on her writing and blogging career. "[My parents] know I'm absolutely bat s**t crazy, but they're really proud of me," she added.
Fortunately, Morgan is feeling the love from her family and friends.
Morgan Stewart's husband and friends are showing her support
Morgan Stewart's husband, Jordan McGraw — the son of Dr. Phil McGraw — also paid tribute to her father. The first photo of Jordan's Instagram slideshow featured himself and Herb standing together at a party. "Herb, right now more than ever I wish I had your way with words when you were describing something you found to be remarkable." Jordan wrote in the caption. "I am so grateful for the time we got to spend together, for the daughter you raised to be so strong, for the pride you took in being grandpa to our kids, and for the amazing example of a husband you were." Jordan also highlighted Herb's apparent musical appreciation by writing, "I hope they had an ice cold tequila and a good metronome waiting for you." Jordan's second photo featured sheet music for Chopin's "Prelude No. 4."
Morgan's celebrity friends, fellow reality stars, and current and former E! News colleagues also shared their condolences under her comment section. "I'm so sorry. Keeping you & your family in my prayers for comfort, strength & peace," wrote E! News host Adrienne Bailon. Nina Parker, who formerly worked for E!, added, "I am so incredibly sorry for your loss. Sending you love & prayers for you and your family. Love you." Lala Kent, Jason Kennedy, Olivia Culpo, Stassi Schroeder, and Dorit Kemsley also left supportive messages.