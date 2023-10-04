Morgan Stewart Suffers Heartbreaking Loss

Morgan Stewart is grieving the death of her father, Herb Stewart.

On October 3, the former "Rich Kids of Beverly Hills” star took to Instagram to announce Herb's passing with a photo of what appears to be him standing in front of a mountain. "Dad, I tried to prepare for this moment as best as I could and I'm sorry to say [I] just couldn't do it," wrote Morgan. "I will miss you more than i can physically express. Thank you for being the absolute best parent and person to me." She also noted his love of music. "I hope you're playing classical guitar for your mom at this very moment," added Morgan. "Please send signs, mom and [I] will need them. I love you."

Although it's been quite a while since Stewart appeared on "Rich Kids," fans may remember that Morgan was exceptionally proud of her father. While Morgan happily showcased the fairytale life she'd experienced, she also expressed gratitude for everything her father had provided for her. "My dad is an architect. He's built stores along Rodeo Drive," Morgan said, explaining how she'd been able to build a super impressive Louboutin collection. However, her parents also supported the former E! News reporter as she worked hard on her writing and blogging career. "[My parents] know I'm absolutely bat s**t crazy, but they're really proud of me," she added.

Fortunately, Morgan is feeling the love from her family and friends.