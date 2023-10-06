Devastating Details About Kerry Washington's Childhood

Kerry Washington's revelation about her biological father came later in life, but she also wrote in depth about her experiences while she was still growing up. In an excerpt from "Thicker Than Water," Washington revealed that her parents fought often over their individual gripes and that she believed they stayed together only for her. "So, when they fought, I took it as my failure, and felt like it was my job to fix it," Washington explained in Oprah Daily. The self-applied pressure caused her to have panic attacks at the age of 7. "They manifested first as a rhythm of anxiety that encircled my brain, then evolved into a rapid pulsing, a whirling frenzy of metallic thumps, like those nauseating old spinning rides at a county fair," Washington continued.

Later in life, while in college, Washington also struggled with an eating disorder, which she wrote about in "Thicker Than Water." In a promotional interview with Robin Roberts, Washington shared what triggered her. During the interview, Washington described her dynamic with food, likening it to "a toxic cycle of self-abuse that utilized the tools of starvation, binge eating, body obsession and compulsive exercise" (via People). Unfortunately, Washington, at the time, considered committing suicide. However, she has since developed a much healthier relationship with food, even if it's not perfect. "There's no suicidal ideation, that is not where I am anymore," she added.