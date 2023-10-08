Do Anderson Cooper And Benjamin Maisani Get Along After Their Split?
Anderson Cooper and ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani parted ways in 2018, and not only have they managed to remain good friends, but they continue to be co-parents to their two children as well. Are they the friendliest exes to ever exist, or what?
The CNN anchor and the French entrepreneur dated for nearly a decade after meeting in 2009 for the first time. While they rarely spoke publicly about their relationship, the pair would occasionally show up on red carpets hand in hand and share tidbits of their life on social media. But when many thought things were going well, Cooper announced in 2018 that he and Maisani had parted ways for good. "Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much," he told People in a statement, noting that "we remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together." Two years later, rumors were swirling that they had secretly reunited, but they were all shot down. A source told ET at the time that they were just friends, nothing else.
But even though it's been a hot minute since Cooper and Maisani split without any reconciliation, the two have stayed true to their word, continuing to treat each other like family. In fact, they even chose to live under the same roof to be present for their kids.
Anderson and Benjamin are still very much involved in each other's lives
Anderson Cooper wasn't kidding when he said he and Benjamin Maisani would still "share much of our lives together." Apparently, they have a different idea of sharing lives than everyone else's, taking it up a notch and welcoming not just one but two children despite calling it quits on their romance.
In 2020, Cooper announced to the world that he welcomed a son named Wyatt via surrogate. He then revealed on the "Late Show With Stephen Colbert" that Maisani would be his partner in raising the child. "He's my family, and I want him to be Wyatt's family as well," he said, adding that Maisani was in the hospital with him when the surrogate gave birth. In an interview with People, the longtime host acknowledged that their situation was unconventional but added that Maisani is a remarkable father and someone who will always be family to him. "I've always believed that if you've been with somebody and that ends, in terms of an intimate relationship, if you love somebody, there's no reason why that love shouldn't continue," he explained.
Two years later, Cooper shared on "Anderson Cooper 360" that he and Maisani welcomed another child, Sebastian Luke. He even noted that Maisani, whom he referred to as his "best friend," was adopting Wyatt, too, so both children could have Maisani-Cooper as their last name. "Wyatt calls me 'Daddy' and Benjamin 'Papa.'" he gushed (via People).
Is Anderson Cooper back in the dating game?
Anderson Cooper and Benjamin Maisani may have an unconventional setup that may cause many to raise their eyebrows, but he assured that rekindling their romance isn't in the cards for them. That ship sailed a long time ago. When explaining their co-parenting arrangement in an appearance on "The Ellen DeGeneres Show," Cooper ruled out the possibility of the two getting back together. "No, that's not gonna happen!" he said.
So, does this mean that Cooper is looking for a romantic partner? Well, not exactly. The news anchor was briefly linked to a doctor named Victor Lopez shortly after he split from Maisani, but the two didn't work out. A source once dished to Radar that he was set on finding a new boyfriend, but nothing came out of it. And while he's not closing his doors to a new relationship, reportedly, he has come to terms with the fact that he values his independence more. And besides, he's a self-confessed workaholic who loves keeping his hands busy with his hosting duties. Add the fact that he's raising two kids, and none of his potential romances have panned out. "After several rocky encounters over the past few years, he has concluded he's better off alone," another insider told the outlet. "He's a creature of habit."