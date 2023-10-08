Do Anderson Cooper And Benjamin Maisani Get Along After Their Split?

Anderson Cooper and ex-boyfriend Benjamin Maisani parted ways in 2018, and not only have they managed to remain good friends, but they continue to be co-parents to their two children as well. Are they the friendliest exes to ever exist, or what?

The CNN anchor and the French entrepreneur dated for nearly a decade after meeting in 2009 for the first time. While they rarely spoke publicly about their relationship, the pair would occasionally show up on red carpets hand in hand and share tidbits of their life on social media. But when many thought things were going well, Cooper announced in 2018 that he and Maisani had parted ways for good. "Benjamin and I separated as boyfriends some time ago. We are still family to each other, and love each other very much," he told People in a statement, noting that "we remain the best of friends, and will continue to share much of our lives together." Two years later, rumors were swirling that they had secretly reunited, but they were all shot down. A source told ET at the time that they were just friends, nothing else.

But even though it's been a hot minute since Cooper and Maisani split without any reconciliation, the two have stayed true to their word, continuing to treat each other like family. In fact, they even chose to live under the same roof to be present for their kids.