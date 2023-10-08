A Look At Kevin Costner's Extremely Lavish Lifestyle Before His Divorce

Kevin Costner's wealth has intrigued the masses after his ex-wife, Christine Baumgartner, filed for divorce in May. The former spouses found themselves locked in a heated court battle over the child support order that Costner had to pay to Baumgartner – the mother to three of his seven children – and their prenuptial agreement. After filing, Baumgartner requested a staggering amount of child support to keep their brood happy: $248,000, to be exact. Ultimately, Baumgartner's plea for child support was not honored, as a judge ruled that Costner must pay around $130,000 per month.

Unfortunately, Baumgartner's substantial financial demands made it challenging for the public to sympathize with her situation, combined with the highly quotable explanation her legal team presented in court. According to Page Six, Baumgartner's lawyers claimed that Costner's child support order was inefficient because "luxury is in their DNA at this point." Given the stark contrast between the everyday person and Baumgartner's privilege, it was hard for most to scrounge up any concern for Baumgartner's desire to enjoy the high life.

Costner and Baumgartner reportedly finalized their divorce proceedings in September 2023, though the exact agreement is being kept under wraps. However, we still have a pretty good idea of the kind of lifestyle Baumgartner fought so hard to keep. Let's look into the lavish lifestyle Costner's acting career afforded him and his family.