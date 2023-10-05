Matchmaker Tells Us The Relatable Reason Taylor Swift Has Yet To Get Married
Taylor Swift has been singing about love and marriage since she was a teen, so is there a reason the pop singer hasn't walked down the aisle herself? Swift's love life has been a topic of conversation for years. From her first public romance with singer Joe Jonas in 2008 to her latest rumored relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce in 2023, Swift has dipped her foot in the dating pool but still hasn't found the one for her.
Many thought she was close to an engagement with her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alywn, whom she dated from October 2016 to April 2023. But even though there was an immense amount of pressure to take the next step in their relationship, Swift was in no rush. In her song, "Lavender Haze," which was rumored to be about her relationship with Alwyn, she sings about the pressure surrounding marriage, per W Magazine. She sings, "All they keep asking me is if I'm gonna be your bride / the only kinda girl they see is a one night or a wife." Unfortunately, as we know, the musician's relationship with Alwyn crumbled.
Swift, now nearly 34, is back on the dating scene even though she's around the average age when people tie the knot. Relationship expert and matchmaker Susan Trombetti told Nicki Swift the reasons the pop singer has yet to say "I do."
Taylor Swift is career-focused
Taylor Swift is on her grind and there's nothing wrong with that. The Grammy-winning musician is all about her music career. In 2023, she embarked on the Eras Tour, which has become one of the biggest tours to ever exist! According to Time, the tour has a "gross of $2.2 billion in North American ticket sales alone." Not only that, but she has also seen an increase in streaming for her music catalog by 80% after the tour kicked off. The superstar is killing the game and relationship expert Susan Trombetti exclusively told Nicki Swift this might be why Swift has yet to walk down the aisle.
Trombetti explained that's is natural for someone Swift's age to not be married, especially when they are as career-focused as she is. She told Nicki Swift, "Taylor Swift is a powerhouse of a woman is only 33. It is totally normal not to be married and she has had such an incredible career already as a young woman." Times have changed over generations, and waiting to get married has become a common theme. Trombetti said, "As a matchmaker, when women come to me unmarried around this age, it can sometimes be due to their career being their focus over getting married, which is perfectly fine." Swift's life is incredibly busy thanks to her career, as she's taken the entertainment world by storm.
Taylor Swift's dating life is normal
Okay, so not everyone has dated Harry Styles or Tom Hiddleston, but if Taylor Swift wasn't in the spotlight you wouldn't even notice her dating life. Even Swift thinks so herself! In 2014, the "Karma" singer commented on how the public has picked apart her relationships. She told Esquire, "I would date someone, figure out we weren't compatible or figure out we didn't work out, and then we'd break up. That seems like a very normal thing for a young 20-something to do, and that is my biggest scandal."
Although she's no longer in her twenties, Susan Trombetti, a relationship expert, still seems to think Swift's dating life is completely normal. She exclusively told Nicki Swift, "Many of these high-profile relationships are just normal dating. It's the same thing a lot of other women do, Taylor just happens to have everyone documenting her life and dates. If she weren't one of the most famous people in the world, no one would be commenting on her dating."
Yes, Swift might date some "high-profile" celebs that add to all the attention, but at the end of the day, she's experiencing life like the rest of us. Trombetti explained, "She might be famous, but she has a heart and wants the same as other people. It's about dating, and the life lessons you experience as a woman that guide you to the right one."
Taylor Swift experienced young love
Taylor Swift had a lot of famous relationships at a young age. To put it into perspective, she was 19 when she dated Joe Jonas in 2008 and only 20 years old when she began dating Jake Gyllenhaal in 2010. Matchmaker Susan Trombetti told Nicki Swift that many of the "Blank Space" singer's relationships occurred while she was still young and it would have been strange if she decided to wed. Trombetti explained, "Most of these high-profile relationships were before the age of 25 even! She would have been very young to tie the knot and she was just doing what normal people do." Even now, as Swift is in her early thirties, many would consider her the perfect age for marriage. Had she married anyone from her previous relationships, it would have been very young considering the average age is 31 based on a 2022 report.
At the end of the day, Swift is just looking for love like the rest of the world. Trombetti told Nicki Swift, "Taylor is again a young, successful woman who, whether she desires to get married or not, is really doing the same as most when it comes to dating." Perhaps Swift's next serious relationship will be the one that will have her walking down the aisle, and who knows, maybe that's Travis Kelce.