Matchmaker Tells Us The Relatable Reason Taylor Swift Has Yet To Get Married

Taylor Swift has been singing about love and marriage since she was a teen, so is there a reason the pop singer hasn't walked down the aisle herself? Swift's love life has been a topic of conversation for years. From her first public romance with singer Joe Jonas in 2008 to her latest rumored relationship with Kansas City Chiefs star Travis Kelce in 2023, Swift has dipped her foot in the dating pool but still hasn't found the one for her.

Many thought she was close to an engagement with her ex-boyfriend, Joe Alywn, whom she dated from October 2016 to April 2023. But even though there was an immense amount of pressure to take the next step in their relationship, Swift was in no rush. In her song, "Lavender Haze," which was rumored to be about her relationship with Alwyn, she sings about the pressure surrounding marriage, per W Magazine. She sings, "All they keep asking me is if I'm gonna be your bride / the only kinda girl they see is a one night or a wife." Unfortunately, as we know, the musician's relationship with Alwyn crumbled.

Swift, now nearly 34, is back on the dating scene even though she's around the average age when people tie the knot. Relationship expert and matchmaker Susan Trombetti told Nicki Swift the reasons the pop singer has yet to say "I do."